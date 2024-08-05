We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taking multiple economic factors into consideration, this August could be a smart time to invest in gold. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investors looking for a relatively safe and inexpensive place to park their money may want to turn away from traditional investments and start considering some alternative ones now, particularly at the start of a new month. With inflation cooling close to the Federal Reserve's aim of 2% and a cut to the federal funds rate as high as 50 basis points looming for September, the economy will soon change, perhaps dramatically.

Against this backdrop, Americans will need to measure their investments for returns and safety carefully. Understanding this, some may want to turn to gold and precious metals.

Investing in the yellow metal, specifically, hit an 11-year high last September thanks, in part, to its ability to hedge against inflation and diversifying stagnant portfolios. And while the economy has changed since that point, the price of gold has surged in the interim, breaking numerous records so far this year. To take advantage of this unique timing, investors should consider adding some gold to their portfolios this August. Below, we'll break down three reasons why they should do so now.

Start exploring your best gold investment options online here.

Why you should invest in gold this August

Here are three compelling reasons why you should invest in gold this month:

The price is rising

The price of gold has surged so far in 2024, starting at $2,063.73 per ounce on January 1 to $2,431.11 per ounce, where it sits as of August 5 – an almost 18% rise. With any investment, it's smart to buy in low and sell high. And while today's gold price isn't exactly cheap, it could still be worth investing in now if the price continues to soar as it has.

This will not only put you in possession of a rising asset, but it could offer the rare opportunity to turn a quick profit if you sell it at a higher price later this year. That's a surprising benefit of investing in gold now, which is often better known for protecting other, more volatile assets versus generating income.

Get started with gold here today.

Your portfolio needs a buffer

A changing environment in which inflation continues to cool, interest rate cuts are issued and unemployment rises are bound to affect your current investments. And, more volatile ones like stocks and bonds, could act in unpredictable ways. In scenarios like this, then, it's critical to add a buffer to your portfolio for protection.

Gold can be that asset. By maintaining and often rising in value during economic periods like the ones we've just experienced, gold helps keep your overall portfolio afloat. Just make sure to limit your investment to 10% or less of your portfolio to avoid damaging the growth potential of your other assets.

It's a tangible asset

In uneven and unpredictable economic periods like we're facing now, some investors may feel more comfortable investing their money in something tangible versus something more abstract. This is where gold can help, particularly if invested in traditional types like gold bars and coins.

And it won't be hard to find, as these types are seemingly ubiquitous right now, sold from top gold investing companies to local dealers to big retailers like Costco and Walmart. Just be sure to know the pros and cons of investing in physical metals and the potential storage costs of doing so to improve your chances of investing success.

Start investing in gold bars and coins here now.

The bottom line

This August could be a smart time for prospective gold investors to get started. With the price of the metal rising, the likely need for a buffer in your existing portfolio and the feature of holding a tangible asset in an unpredictable economic climate, gold offers multiple advantages for those investors who act now. Just be sure to carefully weigh the benefits and drawbacks of this unique asset before getting started to ensure that it's the move for your unique financial situation.