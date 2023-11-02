We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An announcement last month that the Social Security administration was raising the cost-of-living adjustment for recipients was welcome news for many. While the average retirement benefit will only increase by around $50 in January, every extra dollar helps. This is especially true for seniors and older adults, many of whom may be reliant upon Social Security and retirement savings. But are there other income sources that seniors can benefit from, too?

In 2023, many have turned to gold investing. Investing in the precious yellow metal hit an 11-year high in September. But is it worth investing in for seniors and can they earn income if they do so? That's what we'll break down below.

Can seniors earn income by investing in gold?

The short answer to this question is yes, seniors — and all other investors — can potentially earn income by investing in gold. That said, it will take time to earn this income and the returns are likely to be minimal compared to other income-earning activities.

So, if you purchased gold in November 2022, you would have paid around $1,600 per ounce. But that same gold investment now is worth just under $2,000 per ounce. So you would have made a profit over 12 months, but that profit would have been just a few hundred bucks. If that's the goal, you may be better off simply opening a high-yield savings or certificate of deposit (CD) account.

That all being said, gold investing still has major benefits, even for seniors and especially in today's economic climate.

Gold investing benefits seniors should know

While a gold investment can theoretically earn some marginal income, the true benefits the shiny metal can provide reside elsewhere. Specifically, gold can also:

The bottom line

Seniors looking for alternative income-producing investments may want to turn to gold. While not the primary benefit the investment provides, it can still grow in value over time. But it will also come with some other, major benefits, due to the hedge it provides against inflation and its ability to diversify your wider portfolio. Plus, a gold investment in a physical form is tangible; it's easy to buy, store and sell, unlike many other assets. For all these reasons and more an investment in gold for seniors and investors of all ages makes sense now.