There are few things as exciting and joyful as bringing home a new pet. A new dog or cat - whether they've been adopted from a shelter or purchased from the local pet store - can be fun and loving with the promise of years of adventures to come. They can also be … expensive.

The ASPCA estimates that new owners of dogs will spend an estimated $3,221 in the first year with their pets. Cat owners will make out better, but are still expected to spend around $2,000 in year one. And those costs are likely to only increase amid inflation and larger economic headwinds.

With this in mind, new owners should do their best to offset the inevitable costs of medical care as soon as they can. Fortunately, there are multiple pet insurance companies on the market that can help. In exchange for a moderate fee to one of these providers each month owners can in turn secure coverage for a variety of vet visits, treatments and medications. While pet insurance can be helpful for owners of pets of all types and ages, it's particularly advantageous to secure for new owners.

Why new owners need pet insurance now

Here are three reasons why new owners should apply for a pet insurance plan now.

Cheaper policies

Pet insurance isn't something that will get cheaper the longer you wait. In fact, if you wait to apply later in your pet's life you're practically guaranteed to pay more than if you had secured a plan earlier. An older pet is inherently a riskier pet to insure. That risk will be taken on by the provider - and reflected in higher monthly and annual premiums passed on to the owner.

But if you apply now, when your pet is as young and as healthy as it ever will be, you'll put yourself in the running for cost-effective care. There are many ways to get cheap pet insurance - and some other ways to get it discounted - but perhaps none is as effective as applying early on in your pet's life.

Comprehensive care

Arguably the second-best reason to apply right after purchasing or adopting your pet? More comprehensive care and coverage options. That's because pet insurance doesn't work exactly like health insurance for humans does. Applicants can - and will - get rejected for care if they have pre-existing medical conditions. In this case, companies may only elect to cover other facets of your pet's health, or they could reject the application in full.

But if you apply after bringing your pet home, before any nagging health conditions have arisen, you'll be better positioned to secure comprehensive care. This isn't to say that if you wait you'll be uncovered forever (some pet insurance companies will insure your pet once the conditions in question have healed). That said, it doesn't make sense to wait and risk rejection, either. Apply now, get a cheaper rate and secure more comprehensive care. It's a win-win.

Less to worry about

As mentioned above, a new pet can bring joy and fun into your home. But it can also bring new stresses and expenses with it. You don't truly know your pet and their health until you're living with them full-time. So it's difficult to be prepared for their inevitable medical needs. This uncertainty can cause stress in and of itself. But knowing you have pet insurance to protect both your new pet and your bank account can help alleviate some of these concerns. And with so many different providers on the market it should be relatively easy to find one that fits your pets needs and your budget.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can provide valuable protection for young pets, old pets, puppies and kittens. But it's arguably the most valuable when secured by owners of new pets. Pet insurance for pets you just brought home is generally the cheapest (as your pet ages it will just get costlier) and the most comprehensive (when your dog or cat gets older fewer protections will be offered). And, perhaps most importantly, a pet insurance plan for your new furry family member will give you less to worry about - and more time to focus on welcoming your dog or cat into your home and daily life.