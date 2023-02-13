Why pet insurance won't cover pre-existing conditions (and what to do about it)

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance providers generally won't cover pre-existing conditions. Getty Images

Pet insurance can act as a lifeline when the unexpected happens. Whether that be an accident, surgery, or illness you can potentially save a lot of money by paying a small monthly premium to the right pet insurance provider (pet insurance costs generally range from $30 to $70 per month).

Compared to paying out-of-pocket for medical procedures and unexpected vet visits, pet insurance can be a cheaper option.

But if your pet has pre-existing conditions, it generally won't qualify for coverage. We will dive deeper into the pre-existing conditions conversation below while also exploring ways to circumvent it.

If you're in the market for pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote now.

Why pet insurance won't cover pre-existing conditions

Pet insurance providers will reject coverage for animals with pre-existing conditions. And "a pre-existing condition is any injury or illness which occurs or shows symptoms before coverage starts or during a waiting period," pet insurer Spot says on their website.

In other words, if you're thinking about purchasing pet insurance, but your pet is currently ill or injured, you likely won't qualify for coverage. This would leave you responsible for any vet bills if your pet were to get sick or injured during their time without coverage. And while pet insurance already requires you to cover up-front costs for vet visits, you won't be reimbursed for those fees, unless you've got a policy in place.

Pet insurance companies would ultimately lose money if all pet owners could opt out of purchasing insurance until they felt it was absolutely necessary (in the event of their pet's illness or accidental injury).

In other words, this model would leave owners with the option to cancel the insurance once their pet(s) got better (and potentially reapply at a later date if their animal needed treatment).

What you can do about it

You'll have a couple of options for avoiding the pre-existing condition exclusion. For one, you could purchase pet insurance before your pet incurs any illnesses or injuries. This is a more proactive approach to covering your animal and will improve your chances of getting approved for comprehensive coverage.

But if your pet has a pre-existing condition, don't worry. Pet insurance isn't completely off the table. If the condition or injury is curable or temporary, you may be able to re-apply for coverage, depending on your provider.

Spot pet insurance, for example, will cover your pet after they've properly healed.

"However, with plans provided by Spot, this doesn't mean the condition can't be covered in the future if the condition is curable," the insurer notes. "An injury or illness that is curable, cured, and free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days will no longer be regarded as pre-existing, with the exception of knee and ligament conditions. If a knee or ligament condition occurs before the coverage effective date or during a waiting period, any future ones won't be covered."

It's also important to consider whether your pet has a congenital or hereditary condition. Congenital conditions (e.g., heart defects and muscle defects) are those that aren't associated with your pet's genes and occur at birth or slightly later in the animal's life, while hereditary conditions are linked to your pet's genetics.

Fortunately, some providers cover both conditions, but it's nonetheless important to get coverage before such illnesses/symptoms appear. You can get a free price quote from Spot in 30 seconds now.

The bottom line

While pet insurance doesn't cover pre-existing conditions, you may still be able to apply for coverage down the line. Those who own pets with pre-existing conditions may be eligible for pet insurance if their pet's condition is curable or temporary.

And if your pet is currently healthy but uninsured, it may be best to buy insurance as a precaution against unwanted medical bills.

You can get a free price quote online now or use the table below to start comparing some top providers on the market.