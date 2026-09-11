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A credit card company that stops contacting you hasn't necessarily stopped pursuing the debt altogether. Hanizam/Getty Images

For many credit card borrowers, falling behind on payments has become increasingly difficult to recover from recently. Not only are credit card balances rising nationwide, but at an average of over 22%, credit card interest charges can add substantially to the balance owed. And, today's elevated inflation rate is only adding to the issue, as borrowers' budgets are also being squeezed by rising everyday costs. As a result, even a temporary financial setback can result in some cardholders falling months behind on their payments.

Once that happens, the credit card issuer's collection attempts can become a regular part of the problem. For example, your credit card company may call repeatedly to push for payment, and they may also send past-due notices via text or mail — or otherwise push you to bring the account current. So, if those collection efforts suddenly stop after weeks or months of contact, the silence can be noticeable — and also confusing.

And, that silence can also raise an important question about what is happening with the unpaid balance. A credit card company that stops contacting you hasn't necessarily stopped pursuing the debt altogether, after all, and the change could signal that something else is happening with the account.

Find out what debt relief strategies you could qualify for today.

Why did my credit card company stop trying to collect my unpaid balance?

There isn't one explanation for why a credit card issuer's attempts to collect on a debt may suddenly stop. Depending on how delinquent the account is and what the issuer has decided to do with it, the lack of communication could indicate the following:

Your account may have been charged off

If you've gone months without making the required payments, your credit card company may have charged off the account. Federal banking guidance generally requires open-end credit accounts, including credit cards, to be charged off once they're 180 days past due.

But a charge-off is an accounting action, not debt forgiveness. In other words, your issuer may stop treating the balance as an active account it expects you to repay normally, but that doesn't automatically eliminate your obligation to pay it. And, what happens next depends on how the creditor chooses to handle the debt.

Learn whether you qualify to have a portion of your debt forgiven now.

The debt may be moving to a collection agency

Another possibility is that the creditor has decided to turn the account over to a third-party collection agency. If so, there may be a gap between when the credit card company stops contacting you and when the collection agency begins.

That means a few weeks of silence could simply represent a transition between collectors. Once the new agency receives and processes the account, you could start receiving collection communications again.

Your creditor may have sold the debt

Your credit card issuer may also sell a charged-off balance to a debt buyer. When that happens, the original creditor no longer owns the debt, so its collection attempts would generally stop. The debt buyer, however, can then pursue collection on the account.

Again, there may be a period in this situation when you don't hear anything. How long that lasts can vary, though, and the next communication about the balance could come from a company you've never dealt with before.

The creditor may have temporarily paused collection efforts

Not every interruption means the debt has changed hands. Creditors may adjust their collection strategies based on the account, their internal policies and whether previous attempts have produced results.

A pause could therefore be temporary. The credit card issuer might resume contacting you later, outsource the account or consider other collection options. And depending on the circumstances and applicable statute of limitations, legal action also remains a possibility.

What should you do if your credit card company stops contacting you?

If your credit card company stops contacting you about an unpaid balance, the safest approach is not to assume that the balance has disappeared. You may want to use the break in collection activity to figure out where the debt stands and what options you have for addressing it instead.

Start by checking your account records and credit reports and reviewing any recent correspondence from the creditor. If you're unsure who owns the balance, you can also contact the credit card company directly to ask whether it still owns the account or has transferred or sold it.

This can also be an opportunity to consider whether debt relief makes sense, particularly if this credit card balance is one of several debts you can no longer realistically repay. Depending on your situation, options may include negotiating a settlement directly with the creditor or collector, enrolling in a debt management plan or working with a debt relief company to negotiate settlements on your eligible unsecured debts.

The timing can matter, though. If the debt has moved to a new debt collector or buyer, you'll need to know who currently owns or services the account before trying to resolve it. And if you're considering debt settlement, remember that settling for less than you owe can be a smart move, but it can also damage your credit, involve fees if you hire a debt relief company and potentially create tax consequences on forgiven debt.

The bottom line

If your credit card company suddenly stops trying to collect an unpaid balance, don't interpret the silence as confirmation that you no longer owe the money. The account may have been charged off, transferred to a collection agency or sold to a debt buyer, or collection efforts may simply have been paused. Finding out exactly where the account stands can help you avoid being caught off guard if collection attempts resume and give you a clearer idea of which debt relief or repayment options may be available.