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You may have more control over the debt collection process than you realize. Hanizam/Getty Images

When debt collectors start reaching out, many borrowers assume that the company holds all the leverage. After all, the calls can be persistent, the letters often sound urgent and the possibility of legal action can make it feel like there's little room to do anything other than pay the balance in full. And, in today's economy, where millions of households are juggling record debt alongside stubborn inflation and elevated borrowing costs, it can be nearly impossible to find room in the budget to repay what's owed.

But the debt collection process isn't simply a free-for-all where debt collectors can do whatever it takes to get a payment on an overdue account. It's a process governed by federal and state laws, and it has deadlines and rules that both borrowers and debt collectors must follow. The problem is that many borrowers don't learn that information until after they've already made costly mistakes, like agreeing to unaffordable payment plans, reviving old debts or ignoring legitimate notices that require them to take action.

Knowing where your rights begin — and where a debt collector's authority ends — can dramatically change the outcome, whether you're trying to settle an overdue account, dispute a debt or simply stop the constant phone calls. So, what exactly do debt collectors not want borrowers to know about during this process? Below, we'll examine six specific items to be aware of.

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6 things debt collectors don't want you to know about

If you're facing collection efforts, here are a few important things that debt collectors would prefer you not know about the process:

You can force them to prove the debt is real

You have the right under federal law to send a written debt validation request within 30 days of first being contacted by a debt collector. Doing this forces the debt collector to provide documentation showing the debt is legitimate, accurate and actually theirs to collect.

Debt gets sold and resold so many times that records often get scrambled, increasing the possibility of inaccurate account information or documentation issues. And, a validation request sometimes turns up a debt collector who can't produce proof at all, so verifying the debt first may help prevent you from paying money you don't actually owe.

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The debt might already be too old to sue over

Certain debts become legally unenforceable after a period of time because the statute of limitations has expired. While debt collectors may still contact you about those balances, as they have the legal right to do so, their ability to sue you for repayment may be limited.

So it's important to understand the true age of a debt before acknowledging it or making even a small payment. Depending on your state's laws, certain actions you take could restart the statute of limitations, giving debt collectors additional legal options, so you'll want to ensure that the debt is still collectible before discussing it with a debt collector.

Wage garnishment usually requires a court order first

Most debt collectors cannot simply reach into your paycheck to recoup the money that's owed on an unpaid debt. It doesn't happen automatically the moment a bill goes unpaid. While there are rare exceptions, such as federal student loans or unpaid taxes, a debt collector generally needs to sue you in court and win a judgment — and then get a garnishment order — before garnishing your wages. That means any threats of wage garnishment or bank levies that a debt collector makes in a collection letter are likely premature.

There's a limit on what they can say and do

Debt collectors are subject to clear legal restrictions in terms of how they communicate with borrowers. For example, they generally cannot harass, threaten or repeatedly call you simply to intimidate you into paying. They cannot call during certain hours, and they also cannot falsely claim they'll have you arrested or seize property without following the proper legal process.

If a debt collector violates the law, document the interactions carefully. Keeping records of phone calls, voicemails, letters and emails can be valuable if you need to file a complaint or defend yourself later.

Ignoring collection notices can make things worse

While you don't have to answer every phone call, completely ignoring legitimate collection notices isn't usually the best strategy. Not only does ignoring early attempts to collect generally result in escalated actions, but if a debt collector files a lawsuit and you fail to respond, the court could issue a default judgment against you.

That judgment may allow the creditor to pursue additional collection remedies permitted under your state's laws, such as wage garnishment or bank account levies. So, even if you can't afford to pay immediately, responding early often creates more opportunities to negotiate a payment arrangement or settlement before legal action progresses.

You may qualify for debt forgiveness

Many borrowers don't realize that full repayment isn't always the only option when you're dealing with a collection account. If you're experiencing a long-term financial hardship, certain creditors or collection agencies may agree to forgive a portion of what you owe in exchange for a negotiated lump-sum settlement.

You can navigate negotiations alone, but working with a reliable debt relief company may be helpful, as doing so often results in 30% to 50% savings on the original balance. Note, though, that while debt forgiveness can provide meaningful relief for borrowers facing overwhelming unsecured debt, it's important to understand the potential tax implications, credit score impacts and the potential costs before moving forward.

The bottom line

Debt collectors aren't required to explain your rights to you. They only have to avoid violating them, and that distinction matters. Knowing how old a debt is, demanding validation, understanding what actually triggers garnishment and asking directly about settlement or forgiveness alternatives can shift a conversation that feels one-sided into one where you have real options — including, in some cases, paying far less than the number on the original bill.