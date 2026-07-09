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Knowing how credit card debt is handled during a divorce can help you prevent costly mistakes. M.photostock/Getty Images

Dividing a life you've built with a spouse is rarely as simple as splitting your assets down the middle. Along with decisions about homes, retirement and bank accounts, many couples in the midst of a divorce are forced to untangle another complicated issue: their outstanding debt. And with credit card balances continuing to sit at record highs and card rates closing in on 22% on average, those balances can quickly become one of the most financially significant parts of a divorce settlement.

One of the main challenges is that credit card debt doesn't always follow the same rules as other types of debt. While a divorce decree may spell out who is supposed to pay a particular account, the creditors who are owed money aren't necessarily bound by those terms. That disconnect can result in borrowers discovering that they're still legally responsible for a balance they thought was no longer theirs.

Understanding how credit card debt responsibility is determined before finalizing a divorce can help prevent costly mistakes later. So, who is responsible for credit card debt after a divorce — and what are your options if those balances have become difficult to manage? That's what we'll examine below.

Learn how to start the credit card debt relief process today.

Who's responsible for credit card debt after a divorce?

When it comes to who's responsible for credit card debt after a divorce, the answer depends on several factors, including whose name is on the account, when the debt was incurred and where you live. If a credit card is in only one spouse's name, that person is generally responsible for repaying the debt, even after the divorce is finalized.

However, there are exceptions. In community property states, debts accumulated during the marriage — including credit card debt — are typically considered joint marital obligations regardless of whose name appears on the account. Courts may divide those debts between spouses as part of the divorce settlement.

For jointly held credit card accounts, both spouses typically remain legally responsible for the unpaid credit card balance. This is true even if the divorce agreement states that only one person will make future payments. Credit card issuers are not parties to the divorce proceedings, so they can still pursue either account holder on a joint account if payments stop.

Authorized users are treated differently, however. If one spouse was simply an authorized user rather than a joint account holder, they generally are not legally responsible for the debt. However, it's usually wise to remove authorized users from shared accounts as soon as possible during the divorce process to avoid additional charges or confusion.

The timing of the debt can also matter. Courts often distinguish between debt accumulated during the marriage for shared household expenses and debt incurred after separation for one spouse's individual benefit. Those distinctions can influence how obligations are allocated in the divorce.

See which types of debt help you could qualify for now.

What happens if divorce-related credit card debt goes unpaid?

One of the biggest misconceptions about divorce-related debt is that a court order automatically protects you from creditors when the debt goes unpaid. In reality, that's not how most credit card agreements work.

Let's say your divorce decree assigns responsibility for a joint credit card to your former spouse. If they stop making payments, the card issuer can still report missed payments on your credit reports, charge late fees and potentially pursue collections against you if your name remains on the account. In that situation, you may have legal options against your former spouse for violating the divorce agreement, but that doesn't necessarily stop the creditor from attempting to collect the debt first.

That's why, when possible, it makes sense to pay off and close joint credit card accounts before a divorce is finalized. If that isn't feasible, transferring balances into individual accounts may help separate financial responsibilities more clearly. It's also important to monitor your credit reports after the divorce to ensure accounts are being paid as agreed and to identify any issues before they become more expensive to resolve.

Divorce can also create a significant drop in household income while leaving you responsible for substantial credit card balances. If making the required payments is no longer realistic, there are debt relief programs that may provide a way out of debt. Depending on your situation, those options could include debt settlement, debt consolidation, credit counseling or even bankruptcy. Each approach has advantages and trade-offs, so it's important to ensure that any solution you consider aligns with your income, total debt, credit standing and long-term financial goals.

The bottom line

Divorce doesn't automatically determine who creditors will hold responsible for outstanding credit card debt. While divorce agreements establish financial responsibilities between former spouses, lenders generally continue to rely on the original credit agreements when collecting unpaid balances.

If the credit card balances you remain responsible for have become overwhelming after a divorce, don't ignore the problem. Exploring repayment strategies or debt relief options early may help you regain control of your finances before missed payments, collection activity and mounting interest make the situation even more difficult to resolve.