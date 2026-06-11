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If you're carrying unpaid debt, it's important to know how escalating collection efforts could impact your partner. Tatiana Lavrova/Getty Images

After several years of rising prices and mounting financial pressure, many Americans are finding that the debt they've accumulated is increasingly more expensive and, in turn, harder to manage. And numerous looming issues are adding to the problem. Credit card balances are near record levels, interest rates remain elevated and everyday expenses continue to consume a larger share of household budgets. As a result, even borrowers who previously stayed on top of their payments are feeling increasing strain.

For some, that budgetary stress can eventually lead to missed debt payments and, over time, escalating collection activity. And while many people assume debt is solely the responsibility of the person who borrowed the money, it makes sense to wonder if the same holds when you're married or in a long-term partnership and have combined your finances. After all, in these cases, financial issues that begin with one spouse can create concerns for the entire household, particularly if they're related to aggressive collection efforts like wage garnishment.

So, if a creditor takes legal action and garnishes a portion of your wages over unpaid debt, could your spouse's income also be at risk? Or does the debt remain the sole responsibility of just one partner in this equation? That's what we'll examine below.

Learn how to get rid of your high-rate debt before it escalates here.

Can debt collectors garnish your spouse's income for your debt?

In most situations, a debt collector cannot automatically garnish your spouse's wages for a debt that is solely in your name. However, there are important exceptions that married couples should understand. Here's what to know:

It depends on whether your spouse is legally responsible for the debt

If you took out a credit card, personal loan or other debt entirely on your own and your spouse never signed the agreement, creditors generally cannot pursue your spouse's wages simply because you're married. That's because wage garnishment is typically limited to the person who legally owes the debt.

The situation changes, though, if your spouse is a co-borrower, co-signer or joint account holder. In those cases, both parties are legally responsible for repaying the debt. What that means is that if the debt becomes delinquent and a creditor obtains a judgment, either spouse's wages may be subject to garnishment, depending on state law.

Learn about the debt relief strategies available to you now.

State laws can make a difference

In many states, debts incurred by one spouse remain that spouse's sole responsibility unless the other spouse has agreed to share the obligation. But in community property states, the rules can be more complicated.

Community property laws generally treat many types of assets and debts acquired during marriage as jointly owned or shared. As a result, creditors may have broader collection rights in community property states than they do elsewhere, though it's not guaranteed.

Still, wage garnishment rules differ by jurisdiction, and creditors often must meet specific legal requirements before attempting to collect from marital assets or income. Given how widely state laws vary, borrowers who are facing collection activity may benefit from consulting a qualified attorney to find out how local rules apply to their situation.

Certain debts can create additional exposure

Certain obligations also carry unique collection rules, which can complicate things. For example, unpaid federal taxes, child support and certain government-related debts often have stronger collection powers than ordinary consumer debt. In those cases, collection actions may be more aggressive, and different rules may apply.

Medical debt can also present complications in some states where spouses may be held responsible for certain healthcare-related expenses incurred during the marriage. While that doesn't automatically mean wage garnishment will occur, it can increase your spouse's potential financial exposure.

How debt relief can help before garnishment becomes a threat

If you're falling behind on debt payments, acting early can often prevent collection efforts from escalating to lawsuits and wage garnishment. One option is debt settlement, which involves negotiating with creditors on a settlement amount that's less than the full amount owed. This strategy may be particularly useful for borrowers who are experiencing significant financial hardship and struggling to keep up with multiple unsecured debts.

Debt consolidation may also help. By combining several debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate and a more manageable payment, you may find it easier to stay current and avoid default, though you'll need to qualify for a good interest rate for this to work.

Credit counseling is another avenue worth considering. Credit counseling agencies can help you create a budget, review your repayment options and, in some cases, establish a debt management plan that consolidates the payments to your creditors into one monthly obligation while lowering your interest rates and fees.

For borrowers facing serious financial difficulties, filing for bankruptcy may provide legal protections that halt collection efforts and wage garnishments through an automatic stay. While bankruptcy isn't appropriate for everyone, it can offer a fresh start when other solutions are no longer viable.

The bottom line

Debt collectors generally cannot garnish your spouse's wages for a debt that belongs solely to you. However, exceptions can arise when your spouse shares legal responsibility for the debt, when community property laws apply or when certain types of obligations are involved. Because the rules vary based on state law and the nature of the debt, it's important to understand your specific situation. And if you're struggling with debt, exploring relief options early may help you avoid the lawsuits and garnishment actions that can place additional strain on your household finances.