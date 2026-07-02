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Settling credit card debt before it goes to collections may be possible, but you'll have to put in some work. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In today's economic landscape, carrying credit card debt has become less of a temporary setback and more of an ongoing financial challenge for borrowers. With average credit card interest rates still hovering above 21% currently, and inflation rising and continuing to strain household budgets, credit card balances that once felt manageable can grow out of control quickly, making it tough to find room in the budget for them. And, if you fall behind and miss just one payment, it can start a chain reaction that becomes increasingly difficult to stop.

If you find yourself struggling to afford your credit card balances, you may assume the only real choices you have are to either find room in the budget to keep making at least the minimum payments or wait until a collection agency gets involved so you can try to settle the debt for less than you owe. That type of mindset can lead to delaying action, though, which can be detrimental when you're trying to get out of debt. After all, getting the timing right is imperative when attempting to settle for less than you owe.

Case in point? Creditors are generally more amenable to settlement offers after you've already become delinquent on your credit card payments. Do you really have to fall behind on your payments before you can have a portion of your debt forgiven, though?

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Can you settle credit card debt before it goes to collections?

The short answer is yes. In many cases, it's possible to settle credit card debt before it's sent to collections, but it's worth noting that a creditor's willingness to negotiate often depends on factors such as how far behind you are on your payments, your financial circumstances and the lender's internal policies.

Overall, though, credit card issuers are less likely to negotiate with borrowers who are current on their payments because they have little incentive to accept less than the full balance owed. But once an account becomes seriously delinquent — which generally happens after several missed payments — lenders may become more willing to discuss alternatives, particularly if they believe the borrower is facing legitimate financial hardship. Depending on the situation, you may be able to:

Negotiate a lump-sum settlement. If you can access cash through savings or another source, some creditors may agree to accept less than the full balance in exchange for an immediate lump-sum payment.

If you can access cash through savings or another source, some creditors may agree to accept less than the full balance in exchange for an immediate lump-sum payment. Arrange a structured settlement. While less common, some lenders may offer you the option to settle for a reduced amount through a series of agreed-upon payments rather than requiring one large payment.

While less common, some lenders may offer you the option to settle for a reduced amount through a series of agreed-upon payments rather than requiring one large payment. Enroll in a hardship program. Rather than settling the debt, some issuers may temporarily reduce your interest rate, lower your monthly payment or waive certain fees, allowing you to catch up without defaulting.

The key, though, is to reach out before the account is charged off or transferred to a collection agency. Once that happens, the original creditor may no longer control the account, which impacts both who you're negotiating with and what options are available.

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When should you consider professional debt relief?

If you're struggling with multiple credit card accounts or can't afford the payments needed to resolve your balances on your own, working with a debt relief company may make more sense — especially compared to negotiating with each creditor separately.

One of the main benefits of working with a debt relief company is that they use their experience and connections to negotiate with creditors on your behalf to try to reduce the total amount you owe. Instead of making payments directly to your creditors during the negotiation process, you'll generally make monthly deposits into a dedicated account instead. Once enough funds accumulate, the debt relief company attempts to negotiate settlements with your creditors using those funds.

When successful, this type of debt forgiveness results in paying 30% to 50% less than your full balance on average, but the approach isn't the right fit for everyone. Because accounts often become significantly delinquent before settlements occur, your credit score can decline during the process. There are also fees for the service, and there are no guarantees of success, either, as not every creditor will agree to settle.

However, debt relief can provide meaningful savings when you're dealing with large amounts of unsecured debt and have few realistic alternatives. For someone overwhelmed by high-rate credit card balances, reducing the principal balance could make becoming debt-free far more achievable.

The bottom line

Settling credit card debt before it goes to collections may be possible, but you may want to act quickly, before your account deteriorates further. The earlier you communicate with your creditor, the more options you may have available, whether that's a hardship program, a payment arrangement or a negotiated settlement.

If your debt has grown beyond what you can realistically manage on your own, professional debt relief may also be worth exploring. While it comes with important considerations — including potential credit impacts — it may help reduce what you owe and provide a structured path out of high-rate debt.