White House launching review of Smithsonian museums to "ensure alignment" with Trump's plans

The White House is launching an internal review of some of the Smithsonian Institution's best-known museums, seeking to "celebrate American exceptionalism" and remove what it views as "divisive or ideologically driven language."

The review was announced in a letter Tuesday to Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch, signed by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and two other White House aides. It comes after President Trump signed an executive order in March pushing for changes at the Smithsonian, including the removal of "improper ideology."

The review is timed with next year's celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the letter said.

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the White House's letter read.

The administration's review will initially focus on eight museums, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture — which was highlighted in Mr. Trump's executive order for allegedly featuring "divisive, race-centered ideology" — as well as the Air and Space Museum, the Museum of American History and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. Additional museums will be reviewed in a future phase.

The letter said the reviewers will look at content for exhibits, plans for future exhibitions, collections and internal processes used by the museum's curators. It requested that museums start sending over some information in the next 30 days.

Within 120 days, the White House said museums should start making "content corrections where necessary, replacing divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions."

The Smithsonian said in a statement to CBS News: "The Smithsonian's work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history. We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents."

The letter called the review a "collaborative" effort that "empowers museum staff."

"Our goal is not to interfere with the day-to-day operations of curators or staff, but rather to support a broader vision of excellence that highlights historically accurate, uplifting, and inclusive portrayals of America's heritage," the White House wrote.

Mr. Trump has sought to reshape the Smithsonian and other U.S. cultural institutions during his second term to combat what he sees as ideological bias — assuming a more active role than prior presidents.

His March executive order directed Vice President JD Vance — who serves on the Smithsonian's Board of Regents — to work to review Smithsonian museums, including by "seeking to remove improper ideology." It claimed some of the institution's museums have "promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive."

The order drew condemnation from Democrats. The four Democratic members of the House Administration Committee penned an open letter calling the moves "cowardly and unpatriotic" and saying Mr. Trump's order would undermine the Smithsonian's independence.

"Unfortunately, we now stand at the brink of seeing the Smithsonian at its worst: shaped solely by the views and ideology of one individual as a means of expanding his political power," the letter said.

Late last month, the Washington Post reported that the National Museum of American History had removed references to Mr. Trump's two impeachments. The Smithsonian later said it would update the exhibit to reflect all impeachment proceedings in U.S. history, calling the placard that was removed "temporary" and saying it "did not meet the museum's standards." The Smithsonian said it wasn't asked by the Trump administration to remove anything.

Mr. Trump also said he would fire the director of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in May, calling her a "highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI." The Smithsonian later put out a statement noting its independence and asserting that only Bunch — who has served as secretary of the Smithsonian since 2019 — can make personnel decisions. The director later resigned, the New York Times and Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, the president pushed out the leadership of the Kennedy Center, prompting some artists to cancel planned performances.