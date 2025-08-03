Smithsonian says Trump impeachment exhibits will be restored

Washington — The Smithsonian said Saturday that it would update an exhibit at the National Museum of American History to reflect all impeachment proceedings in U.S. history after a placard was removed last month.

"As the keeper of memory for the nation, it is our privilege and responsibility to tell accurate and complete histories," the Smithsonian said in a statement.

The statement came after The Washington Post reported last week that the museum had removed references to President Trump's two impeachments earlier in the month as part of a content review. In the statement, the Smithsonian acknowledged the recent reporting around the matter, saying a placard was removed in July from the exhibit, "The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden," which the museum said is intended to "reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation's history."

The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History is seen from the Washington Monument on June 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The Smithsonian said it was "not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit."

"The placard, which was meant to be a temporary addition to a twenty-five year-old exhibition, did not meet the museum's standards in appearance, location, timeline and overall presentation," the statement said. "It was not consistent with other sections in the exhibit and moreover blocked the view of the objects inside its case. For these reasons, we removed the placard."

Mr. Trump was impeached by the House in 2019 on charges related to efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, and in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was acquitted in the Senate in both cases. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were also impeached, and both were also acquitted in the Senate. President Richard Nixon resigned facing an impeachment inquiry.

The Smithsonian outlined that the impeachment section of the exhibit will be updated in the "coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation's history."