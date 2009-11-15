By Bob Schieffer CBS November 15, 2009, 1:32 PM

Where Were the Alarms on Hasan?

Nidal Malik Hasan, US Army psychiatrist and alleged shooter at Fort Hood, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences image on texture, partial graphic, 2009/11/6.
In history's Hall of Infamy, Maj. Nadil Malik Hasan, the Fort Hood shooter, has earned a special place, even among the mass killers.

The Washington Post's Colby King made the point: This man didn't shoot people at random, nor did he seem to have a grudge against any particular person.

No, he shot people he had been sent to help, which must be the worst of all crimes.

It is as if a teacher shot at students, or a doctor strangled patients.

Now the investigation and the debate have begun. Was he a religious extremist, or crazy, or a little bit of both?

As King noted, he had enough sense to keep quiet until he could hire a lawyer, and the answers to those questions will be interesting to know.

But the obvious questions remain the more important ones: Why didn't someone notice him before 13 people died?

I have listened carefully all week as various military and government spokesmen have counseled we can not rush to judgment, but there were just too many red flags to ignore - Internet postings, communications with known terrorists, low performance ratings.

Why did they not set off alarms?

Whatever the shooter's motives, whatever demons drove him, I find myself in the same place I was at the beginning of all this: This man should not have been shuffled off to Fort Hood. This heinous crime should not have happened.

