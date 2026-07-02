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Determining which bills you should prioritize can be a tricky process after a loved one's death. Tatiana Sviridova/Getty Images

Settling someone's financial affairs after they die is rarely as straightforward as just canceling accounts and closing the estate. After all, their financial life doesn't just come to a hard stop. Mortgage payments may still be due, utility bills may continue to arrive and credit card statements can appear in the mailbox for weeks or even months afterward. That leaves surviving family members and estate executors to decide which bills require immediate attention — and which ones don't.

Making the wrong call on what bills to pay after a person's death can have real financial consequences, though. Stopping certain payments too soon could put valuable estate assets at risk during the probate process, while continuing to pay obligations for too long could mean you're spending money that isn't legally owed or isn't your responsibility in the first place. So, the challenge for surviving family members often comes down to knowing where to draw that line.

What makes it even more challenging, though, is that every estate moves through its own legal and financial process, so there's rarely a one-size-fits-all answer. Still, understanding how debt is handled after death, and having a baseline for when to stop paying a deceased person's bills, can make it much easier to avoid costly mistakes along the way.

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When should you stop paying a deceased person's bills?

The short version: You can stop paying certain debts almost immediately, unless you're legally on the hook for the bill or acting as the estate's executor with estate funds in hand. Federal law makes it clear that surviving family members generally aren't responsible for a deceased person's debts unless they co-signed a loan, held a joint account or live in one of the community property states where a surviving spouse may owe certain debts incurred during the marriage.

That doesn't mean every bill should be ignored the day someone dies, however. There's still a short list of costs that genuinely need to be paid in the first weeks after a death, like a mortgage or car payment on property the family intends to keep, homeowner's insurance and utilities on a house that still needs to be secured and maintained. Those bills need to be paid to protect an asset that will eventually pass to heirs. However, those debts are supposed to be paid by the estate, not a family member's checking account.

Everything else can typically wait for the executor and the probate process. Credit cards, personal loans and unpaid medical bills get paid — if they get paid at all — out of the deceased person's estate, in an order set by state law, before anything is distributed to heirs. If the estate doesn't have enough money to cover them, those debts are usually written off by the creditor rather than passed down to relatives. Debt collectors are legally barred from suggesting otherwise, though it doesn't always stop them from trying.

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What if the estate can't pay all of the debts?

Many families worry they'll be forced to cover unpaid balances if the estate doesn't have enough money. Fortunately, that's typically not how the process works.

If the estate is insolvent, meaning its debts exceed its assets, state law generally establishes the order in which creditors are paid. Administrative expenses, taxes and secured debts often receive higher priority than unsecured obligations like credit card balances or personal loans. Once estate assets have been exhausted, many remaining unsecured debts simply go unpaid.

That can create challenges for creditors, which is one reason some may contact surviving relatives after a borrower's death. But while debt collectors can seek information about the estate or the executor handling it, they generally cannot pressure family members into paying debts they don't legally owe.

If collection efforts become confusing or aggressive, or if the estate includes significant unsecured debt, it may be worthwhile for the executor to consult a probate attorney or financial professional before making additional payments. Understanding each creditor's legal claim can prevent costly mistakes.

Families dealing with debt while also managing the probate process should also remember that debt relief solutions remain available for their personal obligations. If funeral expenses, estate administration costs or other financial pressures have caused surviving relatives to accumulate high-rate credit card debt, options such as debt settlement, debt management or debt consolidation may help reduce monthly payments or make balances more manageable.

The bottom line

Stopping payments on a deceased person's bills isn't about picking a specific deadline. Instead, it's about understanding which expenses still serve the estate, which debts remain legally enforceable and whether you have any personal responsibility for those obligations. Once the estate has addressed valid creditor claims or determined there aren't enough assets to pay them, and you aren't legally liable for the remaining debt, continuing to make payments with your own money is generally unnecessary.