If you are facing lawsuits from creditors or debt collectors and have recently noticed that your paycheck is smaller than usual, you might be facing an issue with wage garnishment. This process occurs after a creditor or debt collector gets legal permission to take a portion of your earnings to repay an outstanding debt — and, unfortunately, millions of Americans have faced this type of issue. Having a portion of your paycheck taken before it hits your bank account can be a major problem for your budget, though, especially if you're already struggling to make ends meet.

Luckily, wage garnishment typically doesn't happen overnight. In most cases, creditors must first sue you, win a judgment and then obtain a court order to garnish your wages. However, certain debts — like unpaid taxes, child support and student loans — can result in garnishment without a court order. Regardless of how it started, though, having a portion of your paycheck puts most people in a difficult financial position. Fortunately, there are legal steps you can take to reduce the impact or even stop the garnishment completely.

That said, if a debt collector is garnishing your paycheck, you need to act quickly. The longer you wait, the more money will be taken from your earnings, so make sure to take some or all of the steps outlined below if you're dealing with this type of issue.

6 steps to take if a debt collector is garnishing your paycheck

If your wages are being garnished by a debt collector, here are the steps you should take to address the situation and potentially find relief from the issue:

Verify the garnishment is legal

Before doing anything else, confirm the garnishment is legitimate. Federal law requires that you receive a garnishment notice before your wages are withheld, so review this document carefully to verify the debt is yours and that the creditor followed proper legal procedures. After all, different types of debt have different garnishment limits and requirements — so it's important to ensure that the legal requirements are being followed.

Check for violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

Some debt collectors engage in illegal practices during the garnishment process. If a debt collector failed to properly notify you, has garnished more than legally allowed, or used harassment or threats, they may have violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). So, be sure you understand your protections under the FDCPA and document any potential violations, as you might be entitled to damages and legal fees.

Know your legal protections

Federal law limits how much of your paycheck can be garnished. In most cases, creditors can take only 25% of your disposable income or the amount by which your weekly income exceeds 30 times the federal minimum wage, whichever is less. Some states offer even stronger protections. Certain types of income — like Social Security, disability benefits, veterans' benefits and child support you receive — are typically exempt from garnishment.

File an objection or exemption claim

You have the right to object to a garnishment by filing what's often called a "claim of exemption" with the court that issued the garnishment order. This is particularly important if the garnishment causes severe financial hardship or if you believe your income qualifies for an exemption based on the legal protections outlined above. Courts can modify or terminate garnishments if they would prevent you from supporting yourself or your dependents, so filing an objection or exemption claim can pay off if you feel there's a valid reason to do so.

Negotiate directly with the creditor

You can still negotiate with the creditor even after the wage garnishment has begun, and in many cases, it can be worth it to contact them directly to discuss a lump-sum settlement for less than what's owed or a payment plan that might work better for your situation. Many creditors prefer a reliable payment arrangement over the administrative hassle of garnishment, so that can work in your favor. Just be prepared to provide details about your financial situation and make a reasonable offer that you can sustain.

Consider bankruptcy as a last resort

If you need to wipe out the debt completely and can't afford any other approaches, filing for bankruptcy immediately stops wage garnishment through what's called an "automatic stay." Chapter 7 bankruptcy might eliminate the debt while Chapter 13 creates a structured repayment plan. Bankruptcy has serious long-term consequences for your credit and financial options, though, so it's important to consult with a bankruptcy attorney to understand if this drastic step makes sense for your situation.

The bottom line

Wage garnishment is a serious but often manageable financial challenge. By understanding your rights, taking proactive steps to address the situation and making smart financial decisions moving forward, you can minimize the impact on your life and use this difficult experience as a stepping stone toward greater financial stability.

And, as you face this challenge, just remember that you're not alone. Millions of other Americans have faced garnishment and successfully navigated their way through it. So, try to focus on the aspects of the situation you can control and keep in mind that this is a temporary challenge — one that will eventually pass with the right approach and a bit of persistence.