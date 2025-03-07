We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's important to understand how much of your income can be garnished if you're being sued over delinquent debt. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millions of Americans have fallen behind on their credit card payments recently, an issue that is likely due, at least in large part, to the mix of economic hurdles that are looming, from the rising cost of housing, groceries and other essentials to the high-rate lending environment. But no matter what's causing the rise in credit card payment delinquencies, the result for the cardholder is the same: a stressful, expensive problem that comes with serious consequences over time.

Just knowing you owe money that you can't afford to pay is stressful, but the situation becomes even more tenuous when debt collectors enter the picture. When that happens, the tactics they use to try and collect what's owed can cause the situation to escalate quickly. For example, what may start as phone calls and letters about the debt can eventually turn into legal action — and if a judgment is issued against you, an order for wage garnishment could follow.

For many Americans, and especially those living paycheck to paycheck, wage garnishment can create a financial emergency almost overnight. Suddenly, the money you were counting on to pay rent, buy groceries or cover utilities is reduced. So, if you're facing this type of issue, understanding exactly how much of your money can be legally taken is essential.

How much can a debt collector garnish from your paycheck?

Federal law places specific limits on how much of your wages can be garnished for most types of consumer debt — meaning debts like credit card bills and personal loans. Under the Consumer Credit Protection Act (CCPA), creditors can take no more than 25% of your disposable income or the amount by which your weekly earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage — whichever is less — to recoup what's owed on this type of debt.

"Disposable income" in this context means your earnings after legally required deductions, like federal and state taxes, Social Security and unemployment insurance, have been accounted for. It does not account for voluntary deductions like health insurance premiums or retirement contributions, however.

The calculation can get complicated, but here's a simplified example:

If you earn $600 in weekly disposable income, a debt collector could garnish up to $150 (25% of $600). However, if you earn $350 per week, the calculation changes. Since 30 times the federal minimum wage ($7.25 per hour) equals $217.50, a creditor could only garnish $132.50 (the amount over $217.50), not the full 25%.

It's also important to note that many states have their garnishment laws that may provide more protection than federal regulations. For example, in states like Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, wage garnishment for most consumer debts is prohibited or severely restricted.

How to keep a debt collector from garnishing your money

Wage garnishment is a serious (and real) repercussion of having unpaid debt, so it's important to take action before your debt issues reach this point. Luckily, there are steps you can take to avoid this fate. Here's how to keep this from happening:

Act quickly when you receive legal notices

The garnishment process begins with a court judgment, which means you'll receive legal papers before any money is taken from your paycheck. Don't ignore these notices. You generally have a limited time (often 30 days) to respond or file an objection.

Negotiate a payment plan

Reach out to creditors before they resort to garnishment. Many are willing to work out reasonable payment arrangements that fit your budget. While it can hurt your finances temporarily if you're already stretched thin, a structured payment plan often costs less in the long run than fighting garnishment in court.

Consider your debt relief options

There are several debt relief strategies you can use to help address your overwhelming debt issues before they get to the wage garnishment stage. including:

Claim legal exemptions

If garnishment would create severe financial hardship, you may qualify for an exemption. You'll need to file an exemption claim with the court, proving that the reduced income would prevent you from meeting basic needs, but if you think you may qualify for this type of protection, it's typically worth looking into.

The bottom line

If a debt collector is threatening to garnish your wages, you may feel like you're out of options — but that's not necessarily the case. Whether you negotiate directly with creditors, seek help from a credit counselor or utilize one of your debt relief options, there are strategies you can use to protect your paycheck and find a path forward that works for your financial situation. The most important step is to be proactive, though. Ignoring debt problems only leads to escalating consequences, so do your homework, weigh your options and find a strategy that works best for your situation before the issue escalates and puts your hard-earned money at risk.