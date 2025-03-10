Haven't paid your credit card debt? Here are the legal consequences to know.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There can be big consequences that come with unpaid credit card debt, and you'll want to avoid them if at all possible. Getty Images

Not paying your credit card debt can feel like a temporary solution when money gets tight. Maybe you've lost your job, faced unexpected medical bills or simply watched as your balance grew beyond your means to manage it. Whatever the reason, falling behind on payments happens to millions of Americans every year — and, recent data shows that these types of delinquencies are happening more and more often in today's tough economy.

The problem is that what starts as a missed credit card payment or two can quickly spiral into a more serious financial and legal situation, making it increasingly difficult to find your way out. After all, credit card companies have significant resources at their disposal to collect what they're owed, and they're not shy about using them. From damaging your credit score to charging you hefty fees and penalty rates on your debt, the consequences of unpaid credit card debt can extend far beyond those uncomfortable collection calls.

And, if enough time passes without payment, the repercussions can become even more serious. Can you ultimately face legal consequences over your unpaid credit card debt, though?

See what debt relief options are available to you here.

Can you face legal consequences if you don't pay your credit card debt?

The short answer is yes, you may face legal consequences over delinquent credit card debt, but not in the way you might think. In the United States, unpaid credit card debt is considered a civil matter, not a criminal one. That means you won't be thrown in jail simply because you didn't pay your credit card bill. Debtor's prisons were abolished in the U.S. long ago, so unless fraud is involved — like knowingly using a credit card with no intention of repaying the debt — you won't be facing criminal charges.

However, that doesn't mean you're off the hook legally. If you ignore your credit card debt for long enough, the credit card company or a collection agency may decide to take other types of legal action. This usually means filing a lawsuit against you in civil court. If they win the case (which they typically will if you legitimately owe the money), the court may order you to repay the debt through various means. This could include wage garnishment, where a portion of your paycheck is automatically deducted to cover what you owe, or even liens placed on your property.

There's one exception to be aware of, though: If a court orders you to appear for a hearing related to your debt and you ignore that order, you could be held in contempt of court. In some cases, this can result in a warrant for your arrest — not because of the debt itself, but because you failed to comply with a court order. So while unpaid credit card debt alone won't land you in jail, ignoring a court summons could in extreme cases.

Start tackling your debt problems today.

What else can happen if you don't pay your credit card debt?

Beyond the legal ramifications, not paying your credit card debt triggers a cascade of other consequences, including:

Severe credit damage : Late payments your credit score

: Endless collection attempts : Expect phone calls, letters, emails and possibly even contact with relatives or neighbors as collectors try to reach you. While the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act places some limits on collection tactics, dealing with persistent debt collectors can be stressful and invasive.

: Expect phone calls, letters, emails and possibly even contact with relatives or neighbors as collectors try to reach you. While the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act places some limits on collection tactics, dealing with persistent debt collectors can be stressful and invasive. Increasing debt load : With penalty interest rates often exceeding 29.99% and late fees adding up, your original balance can double or triple over time if left unpaid.

: With penalty interest rates often exceeding 29.99% and late fees adding up, your original balance can double or triple over time if left unpaid. Difficulty opening new accounts: Beyond credit cards and loans, unpaid debt can make it harder to open new bank accounts, get insurance or secure utility services without large deposits.

The bottom line

While you won't be thrown in jail for failing to pay your credit card debt, the consequences can still be serious. Lawsuits, wage garnishment, relentless collection efforts and long-term damage to your credit score can make life much harder. If you're struggling to keep up with payments, it's important to explore your options. Debt consolidation, negotiation with creditors to settle your debt or seeking help from a credit counseling agency can provide relief and help you get back on track.

The worst thing you can do, though, is ignore the problem and hope it goes away. Creditors have ways to recover their money, and the longer you wait, the fewer options you'll have. So, if you're in financial trouble, taking proactive steps now can save you from bigger headaches down the road.