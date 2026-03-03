We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before you buy gold in today's market, make sure to examine the possible downsides of investing in this asset. JianGuifang/Jerry Jian/Getty Images

The investors who bought gold when it was sitting at $2,600 an ounce just 12 months ago made moves that have paid off substantially. Since that point, the price of the precious metal has blown past $5,000, set several new all-time highs and handed investors more than 100% returns in a single year. That's the kind of performance that tends to attract a lot of new money, fast. When an asset moves like that, the conversation generally shifts from whether you should buy in to how much you should buy.

Before you start putting money into gold, though, it's worth slowing down. Gold's extraordinary price run over the past year has been powered by real, durable forces: central bank demand, geopolitical instability, dollar uncertainty and an investing public increasingly skeptical of traditional safe havens. Those tailwinds haven't disappeared, but the price momentum alone doesn't make gold the right move for every portfolio — and the conditions that drove this rally also introduce risks that are easy to overlook.

So before you reallocate a significant chunk of savings into gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or another gold asset, it's worth understanding what gold actually costs you — not just in dollars per ounce, but in other less concrete ways. So what are the downsides of owning gold, and when is it still worth investing in? That's what we'll explore below.

Start protecting your portfolio with gold and silver today.

What is the downside of owning gold?

While there are plenty of benefits to gold investing, especially right now, there are also downsides that come with this type of investing. Gold's biggest drawback, for example, is structural: It doesn't generate income. Unlike stocks that pay dividends or bonds that pay interest, gold sits and waits for the price to shift. In other words, its value depends on someone else being willing to pay more for it later. That's not a dealbreaker, but it means gold is fundamentally a speculation on fear and uncertainty — not a productive asset compounding in your favor.

Gold storage and insurance costs are another drag that can surprise first-time physical gold buyers. Whether it's vaulting fees, home safes or insured shipping, the costs can add up, quietly eating into your returns in ways a brokerage account would not. Gold ETFs can solve some of that problem by removing or reducing these expenses, but they introduce their own expense ratios.

Gold's liquidity can also be more complicated than it may seem on the surface. While there's plenty of demand for gold, selling physical gold quickly and at full market value isn't always a straightforward process, particularly if you're working with a local precious metal dealer rather than a large exchange.

Then there's the tax treatment. In the U.S., the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies gold as a collectible, meaning long-term capital gains are taxed at up to 28% — significantly higher than the 15% to 20% rate applied to most stock gains. That's a meaningful difference when you're sitting on the kind of appreciation gold investors have seen over the past year.

Finally, there's the concentration risk. Gold's recent performance has a way of making it feel like a sure thing, which can lead investors to over-allocate. Most financial advisors recommend keeping gold to 10% or less of a total portfolio, and exceeding that threshold can create the kind of single-asset exposure that gold was supposed to protect you against.

Diversify your investment mix with gold and silver now.

Why the right gold investments still make sense

The drawbacks outlined above are important to keep in mind, but they don't ultimately change the fundamental picture for gold, which remains genuinely compelling now. With today's gold price at roughly $5,200 per ounce (as of March 3, 2026), the forces that drove this rally are still very much intact.

Given the recent trajectory and the ongoing economic hurdles that are impacting traditional assets, it's likely that gold's price could continue to climb in the coming weeks and months. After all, inflation hasn't fully disappeared, either, even if it's cooled from prior peaks. And, government debt levels remain elevated. Central banks have continued to add gold to reserves, reinforcing its role as a strategic asset. Market volatility hasn't gone away, either.

The macro backdrop is also supportive in ways that matter right now. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady through at least early spring and the dollar's longer-term outlook has softened considerably. A weaker dollar and the prospect of future rate cuts historically benefit non-yielding assets like gold, giving the precious metal room to run even without a fresh crisis to trigger it.

While there are no guarantees, these factors increase the likelihood that a gold investment could pay off, especially if you're planning to buy and hold the asset rather than turn a quick profit.

The bottom line

Gold at $5,200 an ounce is not the same bet it was at $2,600. The upside is real, but so are the costs — no yield, tax complexity, storage considerations and the ever-present possibility that today's fear-driven premium eventually fades. In turn, the smartest way to own gold right now isn't typically to chase the rally; it's to treat it as what it's always been — a hedge, not a portfolio. Keep your gold allocation disciplined, choose your vehicle carefully and make sure you're buying the protection, not just the price action.