What will happen to gold and silver prices this March? Here's what experts expect.

Gold has rewritten the rulebook on what a precious metals rally looks like. A year ago, the metal was trading at a price of about $2,624 per ounce, which, in hindsight, looks almost quaint. The precious metal set dozens of new all-time highs over the course of 2025 alone, effectively averaging nearly one record per week. By the time January 2026 arrived, gold had surged past $5,000 per ounce for the first time before hitting an all-time high of $5,589.38. It now sits just above $5,400 — a gain of more than 100% in just 12 months. The forces behind that climb aren't going anywhere, either.

Central banks continued to build their gold reserves in 2025, fueling relentless institutional demand even as prices shattered one ceiling after another. A softening U.S. dollar, rising expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and persistent geopolitical risk have all reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, while a broader retreat from dollar-denominated instruments has pushed sovereign buyers toward hard assets at an accelerating pace. Silver, meanwhile, has staged its own dramatic run — surging as high as $120 per ounce before pulling back to today's price of about $94 per ounce.

And with both metals now in flux and economic uncertainty still running high, investors are weighing their next move. Where will prices head next, though, and should you have gold or silver on your investing agenda this March? Here's what experts think.

What will happen to gold prices this March, according to experts

Experts largely agree that gold prices will continue rising in March, though it may not be a smooth path upward.

Thomas Winmill, portfolio manager at Midas Funds, predicts that gold will reach prices of over $5,500 per ounce in the next month or two, up significantly from the about $5,400-per-ounce price it sits at today. Winmill attributes this potential run-up to strong demand from central banks, particularly those diversifying away from U.S. securities.

"Dollar-denominated assets are seen as increasingly risky in view of U.S. sanctions, denial of SWIFT privileges, asset seizures, military interventions and similar actions," Winmill says. "Imagine a rogue bank robber avoiding dollars that can explode with indelible, traceable purple dye."

Current monetary policy also devalues U.S. financial assets, Winmill says, ultimately driving more people toward gold. But gold's swing upward may come with some bumps along the way. Some pros even predict "steep" falls before prices go back up.

Dollar-denominated assets are increasingly seen as a liability on the world stage, Winmill says. Part of the issue is that the U.S. has used financial tools, like sanctions, asset seizures and restrictions on SWIFT access, as geopolitical weapons. In turn, many foreign governments and central banks have grown wary of holding assets that can be frozen or rendered worthless overnight. The result is a global flight away from the dollar and toward gold, which no single government controls.

"Given the strength of the recent rally and positioning in the market, I would not be surprised to see a steep pullback in the near term," says Hiren Chandaria, managing director at Monetary Metals. "That said, I would expect any correction to be relatively short-lived. When macro and structural drivers are this powerful, dips tend to attract fresh buying and the broader upward trend resumes."

If gold price pullbacks do occur, it could be a good opportunity for consumers to get in on the market and purchase additional gold assets. As long as the plan is to hold the gold long-term, experts say it's a solid investment given today's economic conditions.

"The macro backdrop is supportive: global liquidity is trending higher, the U.S. dollar outlook is softening and the geopolitically driven supply–demand imbalance in the Treasury market remains unresolved," says Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro. "This imbalance continues to reinforce the long-term case for hard assets amid financial repression risk. Bottom line: Expect gold to grind higher."

What will happen to silver prices this March, according to experts

Similarly, experts expect silver prices to rise, too, though not significantly. Currently, the metal sits at around $94 per ounce, down from the over $100 per ounce price it hit just a few weeks ago.

"Silver has certainly come off somewhat, from what is thought to be a perfect-storm scenario that propelled prices to $120 an ounce," says James Cordier, CEO and head trader at OptionSpreaders.com. "Prices should consolidate below $100 until new fundamentals present themselves."

Silver will likely see more pronounced volatility than gold, too — both in the short-term and the long run, experts say.

"Historically, silver tends to amplify gold's direction," Chandaria says. "Silver is likely to outperform gold on both sides of the move. If gold experiences a sharp correction, silver's pullback could be even steeper due to its higher volatility and thinner market structure. Conversely, when upward momentum resumes, silver's appreciation could be even stronger."

Winmill expects silver's volatility to be particularly "extreme," as the year goes on.

"Margin liquidation, silver producer forward selling, institutional short selling and private hoard selling are responsible for silver price dives," Winmill says.

The bottom line

If you do opt to invest in gold or silver this March, explore your options. In addition to physical gold and silver, you can also look into gold IRAs, gold and silver ETFs, gold stocks and more. You should also ensure you're purchasing the appropriate volume. Most financial experts recommend allocating no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio to precious metals.

Finally, experts caution against focusing too much on timing your purchases. Instead, focus on your goals and develop a long-term plan for your investments.

"In my view, the greater risk for long-term investors is waiting for the 'perfect' entry point and missing structural upside," Chandaria says. "A disciplined, systematic allocation strategy tends to be more effective than trying to time short-term volatility."