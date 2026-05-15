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Federal protections exist for Social Security recipients, but a lawsuit can still create financial complications. Getty Images/iStockphoto

For millions of older Americans, Social Security income has become more than just a retirement supplement. It's now the primary source of monthly income used to cover housing, groceries, healthcare costs and rising utility bills. With inflation rising and the average beneficiary receiving just over $2,000 per month right now, though, those funds may not stretch as far as they should. And, retirees who are carrying debt in retirement are likely facing an even more difficult balancing act when it comes to fitting their expenses into their fixed incomes.

Consumer debt levels have also climbed steadily in recent years, meaning that more beneficiaries are finding themselves on the wrong end of collection efforts, sometimes years or even decades after debts were first incurred. That has led to a growing concern about what could happen if unpaid debt leads to a lawsuit during retirement. Wage garnishment and bank levies are potential outcomes of losing a debt lawsuit, and for seniors on fixed incomes, losing a portion of their benefits could be extremely difficult.

While federal protections exist for Social Security recipients, there are still situations where a lawsuit can create financial complications, and certain creditors have more collection power than others. So, what can actually happen to your Social Security benefits if a creditor wins a lawsuit against you?

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What happens to your Social Security if a creditor wins a lawsuit against you?

In general, when a private creditor — a credit card company, a medical provider or a personal loan lender — wins a civil judgment against you, they gain the legal right to pursue collection through the courts. That typically means garnishing your wages or levying your bank accounts. However, Social Security benefits are largely shielded from those efforts under federal law.

The Social Security Act explicitly prohibits the garnishment, levy, attachment or assignment of Social Security benefits to satisfy debts owed to private creditors. This protection applies regardless of the size of the judgment against you. It doesn't matter how much a creditor is owed or how long the debt has been outstanding — a private party cannot legally garnish your Social Security check. Note, though, that this protection extends to benefits before they're deposited.

If you receive Social Security via direct deposit, your bank is required by federal regulation to automatically protect an amount equal to two months' worth of benefits from being frozen or seized. However, any funds beyond that two-month lookback period will lose their protected status once they've commingled with other money in your account, meaning a creditor could potentially levy those excess funds.

That said, the critical distinction is also who the creditor is. Private creditors are blocked, but federal government creditors are not. If you owe back taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can garnish a portion of your Social Security. If you have delinquent federal student loans, the government can withhold benefits under the Treasury Offset Program. Unpaid child support or alimony obligations can also trigger garnishment under certain circumstances. The rule protecting your benefits from seizure is robust against private parties, but it has no power over the federal government.

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What to do if a creditor tries to garnish your Social Security

While there are legal protections in place, creditors — particularly debt collectors — will sometimes attempt to levy bank accounts without regard for the source of the funds. If that happens to you, you have the right to dispute the levy and assert your exemption.

Start by notifying your bank in writing that the funds at issue are Social Security benefits protected under federal law. Banks are required to identify and protect direct-deposited Social Security funds automatically, but errors happen, and asserting your rights in writing creates a paper trail. If a creditor has already frozen your account, contact a consumer law attorney or your state's legal aid office immediately, as the process for challenging an improper levy is time-sensitive.

You should also be aware that if you're being sued by a private creditor, you can raise the Social Security exemption proactively in court before any judgment is entered. Documenting the source of your income in advance gives you a stronger position if collection efforts escalate. And, it can also make sense to work with a debt expert or consumer debt attorney to deal with any remaining debt to avoid future issues.

The bottom line

A creditor winning a lawsuit against you does not give them access to your Social Security benefits. Federal law protects that income from private collection efforts. But those protections are not unconditional or self-enforcing. Knowing where the line is and how to hold it is what separates people who lose their benefits to an improper levy from those who don't.