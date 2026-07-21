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A spouse's death can complicate shared credit card accounts in ways you may not always anticipate. Uchar/Getty Images

Losing a spouse can upend nearly every aspect of daily life, from household routines to long-term financial plans. In the midst of handling funeral arrangements and countless administrative tasks, bank accounts may need to be updated, insurance claims may need to be filed and estate matters have to be addressed. Amid that long to-do list, shared credit card accounts can easily be overlooked, even when they require immediate attention.

That's an important issue in any economic landscape, but it's especially important right now, as many couples are carrying revolving credit card balances to keep up with the rising cost of living. With inflation rapidly driving up the cost of housing, food and other essentials, many spouses now depend on shared credit accounts to help manage everyday expenses. When one of those account holders dies, though, that debt can suddenly become a source of confusion.

So what exactly happens to joint credit card accounts if one of the borrowers dies? The type of account, state laws and the surviving spouse's legal relationship to the debt can all influence what happens next. Below, we'll outline what to know.

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What happens to joint credit cards after one spouse dies?

What happens next depends first on whether the account is actually a joint credit card. While many couples refer to any shared card as "joint," that's not always the case. Some accounts have two joint borrowers who are equally responsible for the debt, while others have one primary cardholder and an authorized user. That distinction plays a major role in determining who is responsible for the balance after one spouse dies.

If the account is a true joint credit card, the surviving spouse generally becomes solely responsible for the remaining balance. Both spouses originally agreed to repay the debt, so the obligation doesn't end when one borrower dies. The surviving spouse must continue making payments and will typically work with the credit card issuer to update the account, which may include removing the deceased spouse's name or converting the account based on the lender's policies.

The situation differs, though, if the deceased spouse was the primary cardholder and the surviving spouse was an authorized user. In that case, the authorized user generally isn't responsible for repaying the debt. The outstanding balance typically becomes a liability of the deceased person's estate instead, though community property laws in certain states can create exceptions.

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What if the surviving spouse can't afford the payments?

For many households, the death of a spouse also means the loss of a paycheck, Social Security benefit or pension income. In turn, making payments on a large joint credit card balance may suddenly become much more difficult.

If that happens, contacting the credit card issuer before the account becomes seriously delinquent may help. Some lenders offer temporary hardship programs that result in reduced interest rates or modified payment arrangements for borrowers experiencing financial hardship after the death of a spouse.

If the debt remains unmanageable, though, debt relief may also be an option worth considering. Pursuing debt settlement, for example, may help qualified borrowers resolve unsecured debts for less than the full amount owed. While these programs aren't appropriate for every situation, they can provide an alternative for surviving spouses who are facing overwhelming credit card balances they can no longer realistically repay.

Other options may include credit counseling, which can help create a structured debt management plan, or debt consolidation if the surviving spouse still qualifies for financing at a reasonable interest rate.

The most important step, though, is acting early. Seeking help before payments are missed or collection activity escalates generally gives borrowers access to more options and may make it easier to avoid long-term financial damage.

The bottom line

A spouse's death doesn't automatically erase joint credit card debt. If both spouses were joint account holders, the surviving spouse generally remains responsible for the balance, even after the other borrower dies. Authorized users, however, are typically treated differently, and whether they're responsible often depends on the account structure and applicable state laws.

Because every situation is unique, surviving spouses should notify the card issuer promptly, confirm how the account is titled and seek professional guidance if they're unsure about their obligations. And if continuing to make payments becomes financially impossible, exploring hardship programs or debt relief options early may help prevent a difficult situation from becoming even more costly.