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Unpaid credit card debt is generally handled through the estate, but there are exceptions to that rule. mesh cube/Getty Images

Financial planning conversations tend to focus heavily on topics like building wealth, growing and protecting your retirement savings and making sure loved ones are taken care of financially after you die. What those discussions don't always address, though, are the liabilities that may be left behind. And, for the millions of Americans carrying high-rate credit card balances right now, that's an increasingly important omission.

The past several years of elevated borrowing costs have resulted in many borrowers carrying increasingly larger revolving balances. Household debt is also sitting at a record high currently, which has raised even more questions about debt responsibility after death, particularly for couples who may assume that everything, including credit card debt, automatically transfers to the surviving spouse.

The reality isn't quite that simple, though. Unpaid credit card debt is generally handled through a deceased person's estate, but there are important exceptions to that rule. Do those exceptions include your spouse inheriting your credit card debt, though? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can your spouse inherit your credit card debt?

When it comes to whether your spouse will automatically inherit your credit card debt after you die, the short answer is no. In most cases, credit card debt doesn't automatically transfer to a surviving spouse simply because of the marriage. Rather, outstanding balances are generally paid from the deceased person's estate, which includes assets such as bank accounts, investments and property. Before heirs receive inheritances, the estate's executor typically uses available assets to pay valid creditor claims. However, there are several situations where a surviving spouse could become legally responsible for some or all of the debt, including:

Jointly owned accounts

If both spouses applied for and opened the credit card together as joint account holders, each borrower is generally equally responsible for the debt. That responsibility doesn't disappear when one spouse dies, meaning that the surviving spouse would be responsible for the remaining balance. It's important to distinguish a joint credit card account holder from an authorized user, though. Authorized users can make purchases on the card account, but they typically aren't legally responsible for repaying the balance because they didn't sign the original credit agreement.

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In states with community property laws

State law can also affect who is responsible for unpaid debt. In community property states — including Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin (with Alaska allowing couples to opt into a community property system) — certain debts incurred during the marriage may be considered jointly owned, even if only one spouse opened the account.

That doesn't automatically mean every surviving spouse will be required to repay every balance, though. The specific facts matter, including when the debt was incurred, how the account was used and applicable state law. Still, community property rules can increase the likelihood that a surviving spouse could be responsible for qualifying debts.

Co-signed or otherwise guaranteed debt

While it's uncommon with traditional credit cards, some lending arrangements do involve a co-signer or guarantor. If you legally agreed to repay the debt if the primary borrower couldn't, that obligation generally survives the borrower's death.

An insolvent estate

If the deceased spouse's estate has sufficient assets, those assets are typically used to satisfy creditor claims before inheritances are distributed. If the estate is insolvent, though — meaning it doesn't have enough assets to pay all outstanding debts — creditors may receive only partial payment or none at all.

In most cases of insolvency, surviving family members aren't personally responsible for covering the shortfall unless they have an independent legal obligation, such as being a joint account holder or living in circumstances where state law creates liability. That distinction is important because surviving spouses sometimes receive collection calls requesting payment even when they aren't legally required to pay.

What should you do if you're left with significant credit card debt?

If you do become responsible for credit card debt after a spouse's death, don't assume your only option is to continue making the minimum payments indefinitely. Depending on your financial situation, there may be strategies that make repayment more manageable.

If the revolving balances are still affordable, creating a repayment plan focused on paying down the highest-rate cards first can reduce the amount of interest you'll pay over time. Balance transfer cards or debt consolidation may also help qualified borrowers dramatically lower their interest costs, though approval typically depends on income and creditworthiness.

For borrowers whose debt has become unmanageable, debt relief may also be worth considering. Debt settlement programs, for example, work with creditors to negotiate settlements on eligible unsecured debts for less than the full amount owed. While these programs aren't appropriate for every situation and can affect your credit score, they may provide meaningful savings for borrowers facing significant financial hardship.

Whatever path you choose, though, acting sooner rather than later can be beneficial. Credit card interest will continue to accrue on unpaid balances, and waiting too long can make repayment substantially more expensive while increasing the risk of collection activity.

The bottom line

A surviving spouse doesn't automatically inherit credit card debt simply because their partner dies. In many cases, unpaid balances are handled through the deceased person's estate, and any remaining unpaid debt may simply go unpaid if the estate lacks sufficient assets. However, exceptions exist for joint account holders, certain community property states and other situations where a spouse has an independent legal responsibility for the debt.

Because the rules can vary based on state law and the type of account involved, though, surviving spouses shouldn't assume they're responsible — or that they aren't. Taking time to understand the legal obligations, reviewing account documents and exploring repayment or debt relief options when necessary can help families make informed financial decisions during an already challenging time.