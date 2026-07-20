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Being an authorized user allows you to use another person's credit card, but does it come with legal responsibilities? Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images

A parent adds a college freshman to their credit card so they can build credit while away at school. A husband taps his wife's account so their household expenses land on one statement. A grandfather lists his grandchild as an authorized user as a safety net for emergencies. In these cases, none of the people added to the account applied for the credit card, none of them signed a cardholder agreement and none of them agreed to the card's interest rate, and yet all of them are technically attached to someone else's debt.

That distinction — attached to, but not responsible for — is where most of the confusion about authorized users starts. It's an arrangement millions of families rely on, but they often do so without fully understanding what it does and doesn't expose them to. And with credit card balances climbing and payment delinquencies ticking higher amid today's numerous economic hurdles, the question of who's on the hook when a card goes unpaid isn't always hypothetical anymore.

So if the primary cardholder falls behind, stops paying or defaults entirely, can the authorized user be sued for the balance? Here's what to know about how unpaid credit card debt impacts an authorized user.

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Can an authorized user be sued for unpaid credit card debt?

In nearly all cases, no, an authorized user cannot legally be held responsible for the unpaid credit card balance. An authorized user is simply someone the primary account holder has given permission to use a credit card, but that permission doesn't come with legal ownership of the account. The primary cardholder is the one who applied for the credit card, signed the agreement and is contractually obligated to repay whatever is charged. An authorized user, by contrast, has no such contract with the card issuer. There's no signature, no credit check performed specifically on them (in most cases) and no legal duty to pay.

That means if the primary cardholder stops paying, the credit card company generally cannot sue the authorized user for the balance, even if that person made some or all of the purchases. Debt collectors may still call an authorized user, sometimes aggressively, hoping they'll pay out of a sense of obligation or confusion about their legal standing. But without a contractual relationship to the debt, a debt collector attempting to sue an authorized user directly for payment would typically have no legal basis for that claim.

Joint account holders are a different category entirely, however. Someone who is a joint accountholder — not simply an authorized user — has signed the credit card account agreement and shares equal legal responsibility for the balance, including in a lawsuit. The legal difference is significant, so if you're concerned that you may be a joint account holder and not just an authorized user, it's worth checking a card's terms or calling the issuer to confirm which category applies.

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What if the primary cardholder can't pay the balance?

If the primary account holder is overwhelmed by credit card debt, addressing the problem early can often prevent it from escalating into collections or litigation. Waiting until collection notices or lawsuits arrive can also limit the available options, while seeking assistance sooner typically provides more flexibility.

One option that may be worth exploring is debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness. This debt relief strategy invoves negotiating with creditors to try to settle the debts for less than the full amount owed. Successfully resolving debt before a lawsuit is filed may help reduce financial stress while avoiding additional legal costs and collection activity.

Other solutions may include a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency, a debt consolidation loan for borrowers who still qualify for favorable financing or, in more severe circumstances, bankruptcy protection. The best option depends on factors such as income, total debt, credit standing and how far behind the borrower has already fallen.

Authorized users can also play a role in preventing problems from worsening. If the primary cardholder is a family member or spouse experiencing financial hardship, having an honest conversation early may help identify solutions before missed payments accumulate. In some cases, removing the authorized user from the account may also make sense as the primary borrower works toward resolving the debt.

The bottom line

Being an authorized user offers the convenience of using another person's credit card, but it generally does not mean the authorized user is legally responsible for repaying the account. As a result, creditors typically pursue the primary cardholder — not the authorized user — when unpaid balances lead to collections or lawsuits. If the primary borrower is struggling to keep up with payments, exploring debt relief or other repayment options early may help resolve the debt before legal action becomes necessary while limiting the financial impact on everyone connected to the account.