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A garnishment order impacts your pay, but it doesn't hand your employer discretion over your paycheck. Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's a common assumption that wage garnishment is a standoff between you and the creditor you owe money to. What many borrowers don't realize, though, is that the moment a garnishment order takes effect, a third party gets pulled into the middle of it: your employer. When you're facing a garnishment, the company that signs your paycheck becomes the entity that's responsible for diverting a slice of it, meaning that your debt is no longer just your business. That tends to raise questions, particularly around how much control an employer suddenly has over your income and your standing at work.

This type of situation is one that more people are finding themselves in right now. Not only is household debt at record highs, but delinquencies on credit cards and personal loans have been climbing as more borrowers fall behind. In turn, more creditors are focused on securing court judgments against seriously delinquent borrowers, the legal step that makes garnishment possible. And as those judgments pile up, so do the withholding orders flowing into payroll departments, and with them comes the uncertainty about what employers are and aren't allowed to do once the money starts coming out.

That uncertainty is understandable, given how much is at stake when your debt problems start to overlap with your job. So, what exactly can your employer do — and what are they prohibited from doing — when your wages are being garnished? That's what we'll explore below.

Find out how to tackle your debt before it impacts your paycheck here.

Here's what your employer can (and can't) do when your wages are garnished

Your employer doesn't choose to garnish your wages, and they don't get to decide how much. Once a valid garnishment order arrives, they're operating inside a fairly rigid legal box — one designed to make collection enforceable while keeping you from losing your job or your protected income in the process. Breaking down what falls inside that box and what falls outside of it clears up most of the confusion. Here's what to know:

What your employer can do

To start, your employer can and must comply with a valid garnishment order. When a court or government agency serves them with one, they're legally required to begin withholding money from your paycheck, typically within a pay period or two. Refusing to do so isn't an option for them; an employer that ignores a legitimate order can be held liable for the money they failed to withhold.

They can also withhold the maximum amount allowed by law. For most consumer debts, that means up to 25% of your disposable earnings, or the amount by which your weekly earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage — whichever is smaller. Disposable earnings are what's left after legally required deductions, such as taxes and Social Security.

In many states, your employer can charge a small administrative fee for the cost of processing each garnishment, which is deducted from your pay. And they're entitled to ask you for clarifying information needed to process the order correctly, such as confirming your identity or employment status.

Learn more about the debt relief options that could stop garnishment now.

What your employer can't do

When a garnishment order is issued, many borrowers will worry that their jobs could be at risk due to punitive action by their employers. Here's the reality, though: Federal law prohibits your employer from firing you because your wages are being garnished for a single debt.

Under Title III of the Consumer Credit Protection Act, termination tied to one garnishment is illegal, regardless of how inconvenient the paperwork or process is for them. That protection narrows if you're garnished for two or more separate debts, however. That means your employer could opt to terminate your employment if you have multiple garnishments, though you may still be protected under your state's laws.

Your employer also can't take more from your paycheck than the legal limit allows, even if the creditor pushes for it or your debt is large enough to warrant it. The garnishment caps are fixed and exceeding them isn't permitted.

They also can't keep withholding once the order ends. When the debt is satisfied, or the order is lifted or expires, your employer has to stop garnishing your pay. Continuing to take money after that point isn't allowed. And they can't quietly decide to ignore the order as a favor to you, either. Selective compliance isn't a real option; the order binds them whether they sympathize with your situation or not.

The bottom line

A garnishment doesn't hand your employer discretion over your paycheck. It hands them obligations, and those obligations cut both ways. They have to follow the order, but they also have to follow the limits that protect your job and your essential income. Knowing where those lines fall lets you spot a mistake quickly and push back if your employer oversteps.

That said, understanding your protections doesn't shrink the underlying debt. If garnishment is straining your budget, it may be worth exploring debt relief options — from negotiating directly with your creditors to working with a debt relief company on a solution — to address the balance driving the order, rather than absorbing a smaller paycheck indefinitely.