If you're facing simultaneous wage garnishments, it could have an outsized impact on your financial health. Ahmad Bilal/Getty Images

Millions of borrowers were already struggling to make even the minimum payments on their credit cards or loan payments in today's tough economic landscape, and it may soon be even harder to keep up. Case in point? The inflation rate ticked up again last month, climbing from 3.3% to 3.8% from March to April — the highest rate in three years. That uptick, which has been driven, in part, by the conflict in Iran, pushed up energy costs and drove up prices on everything from gasoline to groceries. And it's having a detrimental impact on Americans' budgets, particularly for borrowers whose debts are compounding as prices rise.

But while late payments have become a more common issue recently, they also come with hefty penalties for borrowers. A single late credit card can lead to late fees and steeper interest charges. The longer those bills go unpaid, the more serious the outcome can be. After all, creditors can use tools like lawsuits, bank levies and wage garnishments to recoup what you owe. If a debt collector reaches directly into your paycheck to garnish a portion of your income, it can have a major impact on your budget and make it tough to cover just the basics, like rent and utilities, much less your other debt payments.

If you fall behind on multiple debts, though, you could even end up with two wage garnishments tied to your paycheck. And what exactly happens if you face multiple garnishments simultaneously? That's what we'll examine below.

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What happens if two wage garnishments are put on your paycheck?

While two debt collectors can technically garnish a portion of your paycheck at the same time, there are limits to what they can do. Here's what to know about the potential impact on your finances:

A significant portion of your paycheck could disappear

There are federal laws that limit how much creditors can garnish from your disposable income, which is the amount you earn after taxes, Social Security and other deductions are taken from your paycheck. That amount differs depending on whether it's consumer debt, such as credit cards or personal loans, or federal debt. In general, though, the maximum amount that can be garnished for consumer debt is 25% of your disposable earnings, or the amount by which your weekly income exceeds 30 times the federal minimum wage, whichever is less.

That is the total that can be garnished across all creditors, meaning that two simultaneous wage garnishments will still need to fit within that limit. That maximum was put in place to help borrowers avoid extreme financial hardships caused by the wage garnishment process. However, even a 25% pay cut is still likely to have a major impact on your finances. And, if you're facing any federal wage garnishments, the total could be even higher, as federal law allows garnished amounts to be as high as 50% to 60% for certain debts, including child support and alimony.

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State law could play a role in how much is garnished

While federal law sets the floor for the maximum garnishment amount, state laws can go further in terms of borrower protections. There are several states that cap wage garnishment at lower amounts than the federal limit — and some even restrict how many consumer debt garnishment orders an employer can process at one time.

And, in a handful of states, certain categories of debt — including medical bills — cannot be garnished at all. What that means is your state's specific rules could significantly impact how much of your paycheck goes to your creditors (and what other protections apply to your situation), so make sure to do your homework if you're facing this type of issue.

Your job could ultimately be at risk

There are federal laws that prohibit your employer from firing you over a single wage garnishment. However, if you're facing two or more garnishments simultaneously, that protection is essentially wiped out, giving your employer the right to terminate your employment as a result of the garnishment orders, meaning that your job could ultimately be at risk.

And, that's true whether the garnishments are tied to consumer debts, like unpaid credit card balances or personal loans, or federal debts, like student loans or child support. So, if you're facing multiple wage garnishment orders at the same time, it's important to address the issue proactively — before your employer can make any moves that would impact your employment status, and, in turn, your finances over the longer term.

The bottom line

If you're facing two (or more) wage garnishments at once, take that as a clear indicator that your debt issues are out of control — but don't panic. Ultimately, federal law limits what can be withheld from your paycheck, regardless of how many creditors are involved, meaning that the impact to your finances may be harsh, but it's also limited. How those creditors get paid — and in what proportion — depends on the type of debt, your state's rules and other factors, like your income level. If you're navigating multiple garnishment orders, understanding those limits is the first step toward protecting what's left of your paycheck.