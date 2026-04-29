Debt relief companies don't simply pass your monthly payment along to creditors — at least not initially, anyway. Skaman306/Getty Images

Household and credit card debt levels are higher than ever right now, and, in turn, millions of Americans are carrying credit card balances they can't pay down. And, the burden is only growing as the interest charges compound at high rates month after month, so many are turning to debt relief companies for help. These companies specialize in helping borrowers find solutions to their high-rate debt, and one common approach is to try to make repayment more affordable for borrowers by having a portion of their debt forgiven. Enrollment is straightforward: Sign a contract and make one monthly payment to the debt relief company instead.

For people coping with expensive and growing debt, the idea of debt forgiveness is generally a welcome one, as it offers an expert-driven path out of a major financial hole. But the mechanics of what actually happens to the money you pay the debt relief company once it leaves your bank account are far less obvious than the pitch suggests. Debt forgiveness doesn't work like a traditional payment plan, after all, where funds flow directly to creditors each month. It's generally slower, more strategic and follows a roadmap that differs from many other relief options.

If you're considering this type of debt relief, though, you need to understand exactly how the process plays out, including what happens to your monthly payments after the debt relief company receives them. So, where does that money go after you send it to the debt relief company? That's what we'll outline below.

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What do debt relief companies actually do with your monthly payments?

When you enroll in a debt forgiveness program with a debt relief company, you're not paying your creditors with the money you send in each month — at least not initially. Here's where your money actually goes and how the process unfolds:

Funds are deposited into a dedicated account

Any reputable debt relief company you enroll with will have you send one monthly payment to them and will then deposit that money into a separate, FDIC-insured savings account. That account is held in your name but controlled by the debt relief company or a third-party account administrator. The purpose of this account is to build up a lump sum over time. The debt relief company eventually uses these accumulated funds as leverage when negotiating with creditors, who may be more willing to accept a reduced payoff if they know a payment can be made quickly rather than in installments.

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Money accumulates for future settlements

Debt settlement doesn't happen overnight. Creditors are typically more open to negotiating once an account is seriously delinquent or charged off, which means your funds may sit in the account for months before being used. During that time, your monthly payments continue to build. Once enough money has accumulated, the company begins negotiating with your creditors, typically approaching one at a time, and then uses those funds to settle your balances for less than the full amount owed.

Payments are sent to creditors — eventually

Once a settlement is negotiated and approved, funds from your account are used to pay the creditor in accordance with the settlement parameters. This generally happens in a lump sum, but can occasionally be done through a structured payment plan, depending on the agreement. It's important to note, though, that the timing of these agreements can vary. Some debts may be resolved sooner than others, while some may remain in negotiation longer.

Fees are taken after accounts are settled

All debt relief companies charge fees for their services, but how and when those fees are collected can vary. For example, when you pursue debt forgiveness, fees are only charged after a settlement is successfully reached — a structure designed to align the company's incentives with your results. These fees are often a percentage of the enrolled debt or the amount saved through settlement. They're typically deducted from the dedicated savings account your money is being held in, meaning part of your monthly contributions will eventually go toward paying for the debt relief service.

What else to know before enrolling in a debt relief program

The payments aren't the only unusual component of debt relief. There are a few other things borrowers should know before enrolling, including the following:

There's no guarantee of success. Settlements aren't a guaranteed outcome

The fees can reduce your savings. Performance-based fees can be a positive, but they still reduce the overall amount you save during this process. Depending on the program you enroll in and the laws in your state, the fees for debt settlement will generally range from 15% to 25% of your enrolled debt

Performance-based fees can be a positive, but they still reduce the overall amount you save during this process. Depending on the program you enroll in and the laws in your state, the fees for debt settlement will generally range from Some debt relief options may use your payments differently. For example, debt management programs Debt consolidation programs

The bottom line

Debt relief companies don't simply pass your monthly payment along to creditors. Instead, they use it to build a settlement fund, charge fees and, over time, negotiate reduced payoffs on your behalf. That structure can be effective in the right circumstances, particularly for borrowers who are already struggling to keep up, but it also comes with trade-offs. So, before committing, make sure you understand exactly where your money is going each month and whether that path aligns with your financial goals.