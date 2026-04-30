Homebuyers and owners looking to refinance have been left with a series of questions following this week's Fed rate pause. Maks_Lab/Getty Images

The Federal funds rate will remain on hold. That was the major news that came out of the central bank's meeting this week after it elected to keep the rate frozen at a range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Without a rate cut since December 2025, then, borrowing costs aren't expected to improve, either. And that's especially true for homebuyers and owners hoping to refinance. Rates for both loan types actually increased on Thursday as the rate pause had a chance to echo through the wider borrowing climate.

At the same time, mortgage interest rates are still a bit improved from where they were in similar points in 2025 and 2024. And other economic factors, such as geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts (not to mention domestic economic data releases) all hold the potential to impact rates here further. To better determine their next move, then, or lack thereof, it can help borrowers to contemplate the answers to select mortgage rate questions, after the third Fed rate pause of 2026. Below, we'll break down three specific ones worth thinking through now.

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3 mortgage rate questions borrowers should ask after the Fed rate pause

The answers to the following questions won't be obvious and will vary depending on the borrower, but they can at least help formulate a plan and potentially even allow you to move on with the purchasing or refinancing process.

Will there be any rate relief in May?

Without a Federal Reserve meeting scheduled again until June, borrowers may understandably assume that there won't be any rate relief in May. But the Fed is just a single driver behind mortgage interest rates, even if it remains an important one. And as borrowers saw in recent months, when rates rose and fell based on market conditions, overseas conflicts and more, rates could decline in the month even without the Fed's assistance. Unemployment data, inflation reports and a resolution to conflicts around the world could lead to reduced mortgage interest rates. But you'll need to monitor the rate climate closely each day so you're ready to take advantage if and when this actually happens.

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Are there still ways to secure a lower rate?

There are always ways to secure a lower mortgage rate, even now, though the value of doing so will need to be analyzed more closely, considering that rates are ticking up again. Look into the savings you may be able to secure by tacking on mortgage points, for example, but don't discount the fee that will be required to do so. Consider adjustable-rate mortgages, too, and alternative loan terms like 20-year mortgages. Look beyond just the rate, however, as a lower rate may not always be worth pursuing if it means a condensed payoff timeline, bigger payments or additional fees and expenses.

What will I lose by waiting for a better rate?

This is arguably the most important question out of these three. For buyers, does waiting for a better rate mean losing out on the dream home you can afford now, even if it's with a less-than-ideal interest rate? And for owners hoping to refinance, does waiting risk missing out on the savings you'd already secure with an improved rate now, even if it's not quite as low as you'd prefer? The answers to these questions will be highly specific to the borrower in question but they're worth closely examining now, especially with imminent rate relief in any significant amount highly unlikely in today's economy.

The bottom line

Yet another interest rate pause from the Federal Reserve is disappointing for home loan borrowers but it's not unexpected, either. Instead of being disappointed, these borrowers should take a closer look at their circumstances, needs and budget to determine their next steps. And they should attempt to answer the above questions realistically and with accuracy. The answers may not be the ones they ultimately want but by thinking through them clearly, it may at least help them determine their next best steps.