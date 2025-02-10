Western Union suspends money transfers to Cuba following U.S. sanctions

Western Union suspends money transfers to Cuba Western Union suspends money transfers to Cuba 02:37

MIAMI - Financial services company Western Union has suspended money transfers to Cuba after the U.S. State Department reinstated sanctions on Cuban military-run businesses, a move that is already affecting Cuban American families who send financial support to relatives on the island.

Impact on Cuban families

For Carolina Yarini, who regularly sends money to her aunts in Cuba, the decision is personal.

"I feel bad for me and I feel bad for everybody else that sends money to their family," Yarini told CBS News Miami. Her relatives in Cuba typically receive at least $100 per month from family in South Florida, money that many rely on for basic necessities.

Despite the hardship, Yarini supports the policy change.

"I think this is the beginning of a big step that our President Trump is doing to bring freedom to Cuba," she said.

Policy reversal and sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently reversed a decision made by former President Joe Biden to lift sanctions on Cuban military-controlled businesses. Among the affected entities is FINCIMEX, the Havana-based financial company that processes money transfers to the island, the Miami Herald reported.

"Western Union closes its doors because they cannot deal with that corporation anymore," said Orlando Gutierrez, leader of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a South Florida-based anti-communist organization.

Gutierrez argued that blocking money flow to the Cuban government weakens the regime.

"The weaker that regime is, the stronger the Cuban people will be in regaining their freedom so they have a better life," he said.

Western Union's response

Western Union acknowledged the policy change in a statement to CBS News Miami's partner, the Miami Herald.

"The company is aware of the U.S. State Department's plans to reissue and update the Cuba Restricted List. We will comply with all applicable laws and regulations as it pertains to this list," Brad Jones, Western Union spokesperson, said as part of a written statement.

Mixed reactions in South Florida

While many Cuban Americans depend on remittances to support their families, some agreed with the restrictions. Yarini believes the Cuban government profits too much from the money sent by exiles.

"Most of the money goes to the dictatorship," she said. "There's a certain percentage, so it's like you're feeding a system and it's okay."