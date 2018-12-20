Wegmans recalls cauliflower rice, stir-fry mixes due to E. coli concerns

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling cauliflower rice and vegetable stir-fry mixes sold this month in its stores in six states due to E. coli concerns. The move came just five days after a California farm involved in a recent E. coli outbreak that sickened nearly 60 people said it was recalling cauliflower and red and green lettuce.

The Wegmans recall involves fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower sold between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18 at its 98 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts. All contain "use by" dates of Dec. 11 through Dec. 22, the company said.

Recalled product Wegmans Food Markets

No illnesses have been reported yet, the company noted.

The recalled products are: Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000; Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000; Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000 and Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000.

Recalled product Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans said it has called customers who purchased the recalled product with their Shoppers Club card. Customers who return the recalled product will get a refund, and those with questions can call 1-855-934-3663.

Chain reaction

Wegmans said its supplier, Produce Packaging, in Cleveland, Ohio, notified Wegmans that the product may have been contaminated.

Santa Maria, California-based Adams Brothers Farming last week recalled cauliflower sent to distributors in 10 states, including Ohio. The recalled produce was grown near an irrigation reservoir where sediment tested positive in the recent outbreak of E. coli that sickened 59 people from 15 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The outbreak involves a strain of the bacteria called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7, which may cause serious illness.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, which can be bloody, as well as severe stomach cramps and vomiting. E. coli infections typically clear up within a week. However, more severe cases can lead to a type of kidney failure.

Recalled product Wegmans Food Markets

Adams Brothers has not shipped any romaine lettuce since Nov. 20, and is committed to recalling products that may have come in contact with the water reservoir, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall also included red and green lettuce sent to distributors in Washington, prompting a recall of ready-made sandwiches by Spokane Produce. The regional food producer said 18 sandwich varieties with sell-by dates ranging from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21 were distributed to grocery markets in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon.