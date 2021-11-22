Multiple people injured after SUV plows through marchers at Wisconsin holiday parade

An SUV appears to have driven through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Videos of the incident posted on social media showed a red SUV speeding through the parade marchers and eventually plowing through a group of participants.

The chief of police said more than 20 people were injured and that the SUV has been located, according to a reporter for CBS affiliate WDJT-TV. Police said they have a person of interest but would not say if that person is in custody.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife "are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.