At least five dead, more than 40 injured in Waukesha, Wisconsi Christmas parade crash At least five people are dead and more than 40 were hurt after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. CBS News Correspondent Nancy Chen spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what she learned about the crash from witnesses and what we know so far about the police's person of interest.