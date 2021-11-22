Live

Watch CBSN Live

Live Updates: At least 5 killed, dozens injured after SUV plows into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

get the free app
  • link copied

By Alex Sundby, Pat Milton, Andres Triay

/ CBS News

Five killed when SUV drives through parade
Five killed when SUV drives through parade 02:56

New details are coming to light after an SUV plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, killing at least five people. A law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News the suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight.

Police said a person of interest was in custody. Authorities were expected to provide updates Monday afternoon.

More than 40 others, including at least 12 children, were hurt in the rampage, some of which was captured on video by bystanders.

"I just saw little girls flying through the air," witness Sarah Saldivar said. "You just saw multiple bodies thrown through the road, and you saw, like, the lawn chairs and the blankets."

Police officers document marked evidence on Main Street the morning after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, November 22, 2021.
Police officers document marked evidence on Main Street the morning after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, November 22, 2021. Reuters/Cheney Orr
 

Law enforcement officials identify suspect

Two law enforcement officials told CBS News the suspect has been identified as Darrell Brooks. Brooks is in police custody.

-Pat Milton and Andres Triay

 

Suspect may have been fleeing another scene

The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News.

 

"Dancing Grannies" club members among the victims

A Milwaukee group known as the "Dancing Grannies" said on Facebook some of their members are among the victims.

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," the group said. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."

By Alex Sundby
 

Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Monday. In a statement Sunday, Evers said he and Kathy Evers, the state's first lady, were praying for everyone affected by "this senseless act."

"I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help," the governor said in a statement.

By Alex Sundby
Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.