Live Updates: At least 5 killed, dozens injured after SUV plows into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Live Updates: At least 5 killed, dozens injured after SUV plows into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsinget the free app
New details are coming to light after an SUV plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, killing at least five people. A law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News the suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight.
Police said a person of interest was in custody. Authorities were expected to provide updates Monday afternoon.
More than 40 others, including at least 12 children, were hurt in the rampage, some of which was captured on video by bystanders.
"I just saw little girls flying through the air," witness Sarah Saldivar said. "You just saw multiple bodies thrown through the road, and you saw, like, the lawn chairs and the blankets."
Law enforcement officials identify suspect
Two law enforcement officials told CBS News the suspect has been identified as Darrell Brooks. Brooks is in police custody.
-Pat Milton and Andres Triay
Suspect may have been fleeing another scene
The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News.
"Dancing Grannies" club members among the victims
A Milwaukee group known as the "Dancing Grannies" said on Facebook some of their members are among the victims.
"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," the group said. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."
Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Monday. In a statement Sunday, Evers said he and Kathy Evers, the state's first lady, were praying for everyone affected by "this senseless act."
"I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help," the governor said in a statement.