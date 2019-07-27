Power outage in Washington D.C. impacts more than 39,000 people

More than 39,000 customers were without power in the nation's capital after a Pepco substation experienced an equipment issue on Saturday, reports CBS affiliate WUSA. That number has since been revised down to 21,000 without power. Officials are unsure when power will be fully restored.

"We are working to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the cause of this incident," Pepco officials tweeted.

Firefighters reported that they were responding to multiple calls of people stuck in elevators. Deputy Mayor Donahue tweeted about the outage, pointing out a traffic light that had been affected.

.@PepcoConnect reporting a power outage affecting up to 30,000 customers@DC_HSEMA is monitoring the situation/coordinating agency response Visit @PepcoConnect outrage map for restoration times https://t.co/9IjobTlOTU Check on your neighbors as @PepcoConnect works to restore — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) July 27, 2019

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the D.C. Department of Homeland Security is working to resolve the issue.