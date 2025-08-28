Want to maximize your Social Security retirement benefits? Do these things now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taking steps to maximize your Social Security benefits now could pay off during retirement. Mariusz Blach/Getty Images

For most Americans, Social Security isn't just a government program. It's a vital financial lifeline that they rely on heavily during retirement.

Nearly 68 million people receive Social Security benefits each month, and for retirees, those checks often represent a large share of their income. Of the beneficiaries age 65 and older, about 39% of men and 44% of women receive half or more of their income from Social Security, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration (SSA). And, another 12% of men and 15% of women rely on these benefits to provide 90% or more of their income.

For these beneficiaries, maximizing the amount they can collect from Social Security could mean the difference between scraping by and living comfortably in their later years. The average monthly retirement benefit is just under $2,000 currently, which adds up to about $24,000 per year. While helpful, that amount alone typically isn't enough to cover the rising costs of everyday essentials. And, when you factor in inflation and the ongoing concerns about the long-term viability of the program, it makes even more sense to ensure that you're getting the most out of what you've put in.

So how can you do that? Well, the good news is that there are concrete steps you can take to help boost the size of your future checks, and they're strategies that you can start implementing today, no matter where you are in the retirement planning process. Below, we'll detail what to focus on.

Find out how you can boost your retirement income with an annuity today.

3 ways to maximize your Social Security retirement benefits

While you can't change the fact that Social Security has certain rules and formulas, you can position yourself to collect more each month. Here are a few strategies that can help you do that:

Delay claiming your benefits if you can

Delaying your benefits claim is the single most powerful strategy you can use to maximize your Social Security benefits. For every year you delay claiming beyond your full retirement age (67 for those born in 1960 or later), your benefit increases by 8%. That means waiting from age 67 to 70 increases your monthly check by 24% — and it does so permanently.

Still, only a small fraction of Americans — about 10%, according to the latest data — wait until age 70 to claim their Social Security benefits, despite this guaranteed 8% annual return that no investment can match. Using a bridge strategy, meaning that you fund your early retirement years through savings or other income sources while letting Social Security grow, can significantly boost your lifetime income.

Explore your top annuity options and find the right fit for your portfolio now.

Keep working (and earning more)

Social Security calculates your benefit based on your 35 highest-earning years. If you worked fewer years, the system averages in zeros, which dramatically reduces your monthly benefit. In 2025, the maximum income subject to Social Security tax is $176,100, so earning at or near this cap during your career significantly boosts your eventual benefits.

If you've already hit 35 working years, though, continuing to work can still help. Each extra year of high earnings can replace a lower-earning year from earlier in your career, and higher lifetime earnings translate directly into higher monthly benefits. Plus, since Social Security is inflation-adjusted annually, your higher earnings today may translate into bigger checks for decades to come.

Coordinate spousal benefits strategically

For married couples, claiming strategies become even more important. Spouses can claim up to 50% of their partner's full retirement benefit if it's higher than their own earned benefit, and this applies to current spouses, divorced spouses (married 10-plus years and currently single) and surviving spouses.

The smartest strategy often involves having one spouse claim early for immediate income while the higher earner delays until 70. This matters because when one spouse dies, the survivor receives the higher of the two monthly benefits — not both. For example, if the higher earner delays and receives $3,000 monthly, the surviving spouse gets that full amount for life, potentially boosting their Social Security benefits significantly over a long retirement.

What options do I have for increasing my retirement income?

Even with smart claiming strategies, Social Security likely won't cover all of your expenses. Fortunately, there are other tools you can use to supplement your income, including:

Buy an annuity. An annuity

Tap home equity with a reverse mortgage. If you're 62 or older and own your home, a reverse mortgage

If you're 62 or older and own your home, Maintain a retirement portfolio. Savings in 401(k)s, IRAs or brokerage accounts can fill the gap left by Social Security. By keeping a mix of assets, you can adjust withdrawals to account for inflation, healthcare costs or unexpected expenses.

The bottom line

Social Security is too important to leave to chance. By delaying benefits when possible, working longer to increase your earnings record and coordinating with your spouse, you can set yourself up for larger monthly checks in retirement. And by exploring other options like annuities, reverse mortgages and retirement savings, you'll have the extra cushion needed to cover rising costs. The sooner you put these strategies into action, though, the more you stand to gain. Think of it as future-proofing your retirement. Small steps today could mean thousands of extra dollars each year when you need them most.