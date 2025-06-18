Social Security's insolvency date is now a year earlier. Here's how it could impact your benefits.

Social Security is on track to deplete its trust fund by 2034, one year sooner than previously forecast,

when the federal retirement program will be required to cut monthly benefits by about 20%.

The new projection, issued Wednesday in the Social Security Board of Trustees' annual report, is partly due to increased costs from the Social Security Fairness Act, which boosted benefits for millions of retirees, the report said. Last year's report had forecast that the program would need to cut benefits starting in 2035, impacting Social Security's 70 million beneficiaries.

The Social Security program has been staring down a financial crunch for years, although the trust fund's depletion date can change from year to year due to fluctuations in the economy and the number of beneficiaries. The trust fund is slated to be depleted partly due to the wave of baby boomer retirements and an aging U.S. population, which means its reserves are drawing down because spending is outpacing income.

"Congress, along with the Social Security Administration and others committed to eliminating waste, fraud and abuse, must work together to protect and strengthen the trust funds for the millions of Americans who rely on it — now and in the future — for a secure retirement or in the event of a disability," said Frank Bisignano, commissioner of Social Security, in a statement.

Even if the trust funds are depleted — which may not occur if Congress makes changes to how the program is funded, for instance — benefits won't suddenly disappear.

Instead, Social Security beneficiaries would see a 19% cut to their benefits, the report said.

Changes to Social Security

One of the changes to Social Security this year that will have a "substantial" impact on the program is the Social Security Fairness Act, which went into effect on January 5, the report said.

Americans are also filing for Social Security benefits at a record rate this year, the program's data shows. The number of people claiming benefits jumped 17% to 1.8 million in 2025 through May versus the same period a year earlier, putting the program on track to enroll 4 million new beneficiaries in 2025.

The spike in early benefits claims comes as the Trump administration has slashed jobs at the agency and made other changes at the Social Security Administration, which had already been struggling to provide services to retirees, disabled people and survivors of deceased workers who rely on the program.

Anxieties about the stability of the program likely prompted some of the new filings, experts have told CBS MoneyWatch.