For millions of seniors, Social Security represents far more than just a government benefit. It's also their primary source of income in retirement. According to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, 39% of male beneficiaries age 65 and older and 44% of female beneficiaries age 65 and older receive 50% or more of their income from Social Security. And, about 12% of men and 15% of women ages 65 and older rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.

With older Americans relying so heavily on these monthly payments, retirees need to know how much they'll receive each month from their Social Security benefits. But the Social Security benefit calculations can be complex, with the amount of your monthly benefit check determined by a mix of your earnings history, the age at which you file and how much you've paid into the system over the decades. That means some retirees will collect far less than they expect, while others can secure some of the largest payouts the program offers.

The difference between the minimum and maximum benefits can equate to thousands of dollars each year. So, what's the maximum amount you can receive from Social Security right now — and what should you do if the amount you're receiving falls short? That's what we'll break down below.

What is the maximum Social Security payment seniors can get in 2025?

The maximum Social Security benefit you're eligible for depends, in large part, on the age you retire. For example, if you retire at full retirement age in 2025, your maximum monthly Social Security benefit would be $4,018. However, if you retire at age 62 in 2025, your maximum benefit would be $2,831. If you retire at age 70 in 2025, your maximum benefit would be $5,108.

That $5,108 figure represents the absolute peak — a monthly payment that would provide over $61,000 annually from Social Security alone. However, reaching this summit requires meeting several demanding criteria that few people can achieve.

First, you need exceptional lifetime earnings. The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) increased to $176,100 in 2025. So, to qualify for maximum benefits, you'd need to earn at or above this threshold for at least 35 years, which is the number of years Social Security uses to calculate your average indexed monthly earnings. This means consistently earning that much or more for over three decades.

Timing also plays a critical role. Only retirees born in 1955 (meaning those who are turning 70 in 2025) will be eligible for the maximum $5,108 benefit this year. The Social Security benefit formula includes slight adjustments based on your birth year, meaning this exact maximum is available to just one birth cohort.

The age at which you claim benefits also dramatically impacts your monthly payment. While you can start receiving reduced benefits as early as 62, waiting until age 70 can increase your payment by roughly 80% compared to early claiming. This delayed retirement credit stops accumulating at 70, making it the optimal age for maximizing benefits.

Your actual benefit amount hinges on several additional factors, too. If you continue working while receiving benefits before full retirement age, the earnings limit for people reaching their full retirement age in 2025 increases to $62,160.

What options to consider if you need more income in retirement

For most retirees, Social Security alone won't provide sufficient income to maintain their desired lifestyle. After all, the typical retiree receives far less than the maximum, making additional income sources essential for financial security.

One increasingly popular option is a reverse mortgage, which allows homeowners aged 62 and older to convert part of their home equity into cash while continuing to live in their home. Unlike traditional mortgages, reverse mortgages don't require monthly payments. Rather, the loan is repaid when the home is sold or when the borrower moves out permanently or dies. For seniors with substantial home equity but limited liquid assets, this can provide valuable income, whether it's disbursed monthly, as a lump sum loan or a line of credit for unexpected expenses.

Reverse mortgages work particularly well for retirees who want to age in place but need additional cash flow to do so. The funds can supplement Social Security payments, cover healthcare costs, or provide peace of mind through an available credit line that can be tapped into for unexpected costs. However, these loan products come with fees and can be complex, making professional guidance essential.

Annuities are another tool that can be used for creating guaranteed retirement income or for supplementing Social Security. Immediate annuities can convert a lump sum into monthly payments for life, while deferred annuities allow money to grow tax-deferred before generating income. Some annuities also offer inflation protection or death benefits, though these features typically reduce the income payments. Other income strategies to consider include part-time work, rental property income, dividend-focused investment portfolios and systematic withdrawals from retirement accounts.

The bottom line

While the maximum Social Security payment of $5,108 per month is noteworthy, it also remains out of reach for the vast majority of retirees. Most seniors will receive significantly less from Social Security each month. That's why it's crucial to develop additional income streams for retirement, whether that's through reverse mortgages, annuities, continued employment or other strategies. Whatever route you choose, though, it's important to have a solid plan in place as early as possible, as the sooner you start planning beyond Social Security, the more secure your retirement income will be.