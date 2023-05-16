We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can save you tens of thousands of dollars on medical care over the course of your cat's lifetime. Tetra Images

Cat owners have a special bond with their pets. They want to provide them with whatever they can to ensure a happy, healthy life, from quality food to a wide variety of toys and treats. But arguably one of the best products they can buy is one many people skip: pet insurance.

Pet insurance can save you tens of thousands of dollars on medical care over the course of your cat's lifetime. It also saves you unnecessary stress by allowing you to focus on getting your cat immediate, thorough care without worrying about how you'll afford it. Pet insurance covers up to 90% of medical treatments, depending on the plan.

To make it easier for you to find the best possible pet insurance for your cat, we've gathered some must-know tips below.

Find out how much coverage you can get by requesting a free quote today.

Want the best pet insurance for your cat? Do this now

Your feline friend deserves the best. Here's how to find pet insurance coverage that will protect their well-being — and your wallet — for years to come.

Apply as soon as possible

While pet insurance is worth it for pets of any age, the sooner you apply for it, the better. Young cats tend to have fewer health problems, so you can lock in a lower rate than you might if you wait until they're older or they get sick.

Pre-existing conditions such as heart conditions or cancer can limit your coverage options or even get you denied coverage altogether. To get your cat the best coverage at the best price, apply now.

Pet insurance plans "generally do not cover pre-existing conditions," says Spot pet insurance. "This means that if your pet has a pre-existing condition, you will not be able to get coverage for any treatment related to that condition. This can be a major issue if your pet has a chronic condition that requires ongoing treatment, such as regular medications or vet visits."

Talk to your vet

Your vet can be a valuable resource when it comes to finding a pet insurance plan that's right for your cat. They know your cat's personal medical history, as well as any breed-specific health issues that may develop down the road. They can also help you determine how much coverage you need so you don't pay for coverage you're not likely to use.

While any licensed vet accepts any pet insurance plan, your vet may also have anecdotal knowledge of pet insurance companies other pet parents have had good experiences with.

Consider comprehensive coverage

There are three types of pet insurance plans:

Accident-only

Accident and illness

Comprehensive

Lower-tier plans cost less but don't cover as much. If you want to be able to provide your cat with the best care possible, it's worth considering a comprehensive plan. Comprehensive plans cover basics like accidents and illness, plus other medical services such as preventative care, vaccinations, dental cleanings and even alternative medicine.

While you'll pay more for a comprehensive plan, you can rest easier knowing whatever medical needs arise, you'll have help paying for them.

"With pet insurance, you no longer need to worry about finding a veterinarian within your budget or the costs of a major life-saving surgery," says Brian Evans, DVM, clinical director at online veterinary care site Dutch. "Instead, you can focus solely on getting the best care for your pet and making sure they feel their best."

It's worth noting that pet insurance for cats tends to be cheaper than for dogs. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), accident and illness insurance costs $583.91 per year for dogs but only $342.84 per year for cats. Plus, there are ways you can save on pet insurance to cut the cost even lower.

Explore your pet insurance options by checking prices online now.

The bottom line

Your cat brings you endless joy, amusement and companionship. By shopping around, applying early, talking to your vet and considering comprehensive coverage, you can ensure they live a long, happy life with you while protecting your budget. You can get started by viewing our picks for today's best pet insurance companies.