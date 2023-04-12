We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a dog or cat, chances are there's nothing you wouldn't do to keep them happy and healthy. But pet care can be expensive, now more than usual. One way to make this care more affordable is with pet insurance.

Pet insurance offers multiple perks, not the least of which is the relief of knowing you can give your pet the care they need without worrying as much about the cost. But when is the best time to get pet insurance? Is it worth it for young pets but not old ones? That's what we'll explore in this article.

Why pet insurance is worth it at any age

The peace of mind pet insurance provides is invaluable no matter your pet's age. Here's why you should consider it for all stages of your pet's life.

Young pets

Adding a kitten or puppy to your family can bring you lots of joy, but it can also bring lots of expenses. For example, if you need to have your pet spayed or neutered, it can cost $50 to $400 for dogs and $50 to $200 for cats, according to pet insurance provider Lemonade. Pet insurance can help cover — or at least alleviate — some of these costs.

In addition, when your pet is young, they're still learning about the world and what they should and shouldn't do. They can easily get into things that could be dangerous or injure themselves by underestimating their abilities. Even the most basic forms of pet insurance cover accidents, which can be especially valuable if your young pet is overly curious or rambunctious.

Finally, you can lock in the most comprehensive coverage at the best rates by buying pet insurance while your pet is young. The older your pet gets, the more likely they are to develop a pre-existing condition, which is typically not covered by pet insurance. So, if you're thinking of getting coverage for your pet, it's wiser not to wait.

Middle-age pets

When your pet has settled into middle age, they may be less likely to get into trouble, but vet bills are still an ongoing concern. Pet owners spend a pretty penny on medical care for their furry friends, even if they're relatively healthy.

For example, if you adopt a middle-aged dog, the ASPCA estimates you'll pay $3,221 for a dog and $1,904 for a cat in the first year of owning them. Going forward, routine care alone can run you $410 a year for a dog and $300 a year for a cat.

Should your pet get ill or injured, the costs could be astronomical. For example, according to pet insurance company Pets Best, the average cost for uninsured cancer treatment for pets is $7,671.

Old pets

Pet insurance may be more expensive, and your options may be more limited, for older pets due to things like pre-existing conditions. But that doesn't mean you should forgo it altogether. There are plenty of reasons pet insurance is worth it for older pets.

Older pets incur medical costs the same as younger ones, from wellness visits and medications to treatment for accidents and injuries. In fact, vet expenses are likely to increase the older your pet is. Securing insurance for your older pet now not only helps with this cost, but it also means they could be covered for health conditions that develop later on.

The bottom line

However old (or young!) your pet is, pet insurance can be worth buying. And there are plenty of ways to get cheap pet insurance. Shop around, compare top pet insurance companies and run the numbers to determine how much pet insurance you need. Whichever policy you choose, you can rest easy knowing your beloved companion can get the treatment and care they need without causing you as much financial stress.