12-year-old boy left alone on sidewalk after ICE raid in Massachusetts

A 12-year-old boy was left behind on a street after an immigration raid in Waltham, Massachusetts.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were seen on camera leaving the boy by himself on a sidewalk after arresting the person he was with on Felton Street on Sunday, May 4. Neighborhood Watch volunteers were able to get the boy home safely.

Volunteer walked boy home

Waltham City Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur witnessed the raid and recorded some of it on video. She said a volunteer notified the boy of his rights and walked him back to his home.

"He looks about my son's age," Bradley-MacArthur said. "It makes me feel sick to my stomach as a mom, as a human being."

A boy was left alone on a Waltham, Massachusetts sidewalk after the adult he was with was taken into custody by ICE agents. CBS Boston

The volunteers patrol the streets in pink vests. Bradley-MacArthur says ICE agents were documenting their actions.

"They rolled their windows down and had their cellphones and were recording us and taking pictures of us," said Bradley-MacArthur.

At one point, the councilor was on a sidewalk when she recorded an ICE agent driving their car at her and onto the sidewalk.

"Intimidate me with his car"

"I could tell what he was doing. He was trying to intimidate me with his car," said Bradley-MacArthur.

When the agent got out of the car, she asked him what agency he was with. The agent was seen in the video ignoring her requests despite Bradley-MacArthur saying, by law, federal agents must identify themselves. She let him know that. Instead, he shouted back saying she needs to stand back and to not interfere. The councilor said she was just observing, which she is legally allowed to do.

"I made sure in the video that I am not interfering. I am wishing my rights to observe and document what is happening in our community," said Bradley-MacArthur.

By Massachusetts law, local law enforcement cannot assist ICE agents either. She reached out to Waltham police after seeing officers at another ICE incident days later.

"They've assured me that they are not taking part," explained Bradley-MacArthur, adding that there is a misconception with local law enforcement who may be there for crowd control or to reassure the public that they are safe.

Waltham Police not involved

In a statement Tuesday, Waltham Police said they do "not aid, assist or cooperate in ICE's immigration enforcement efforts."

"The Waltham Police Department is not allowed to interfere with or disrupt federal law enforcement operations. While the Waltham Police Department does comply with judicial warrants and court orders, the members of WPD do not act as agents of ICE," the department said.

"The Waltham Police Department only communicates with ICE in cases involving serious criminal offenses, such as violent crimes, consistent with state law."

Last week, a similar incident in Worcester sparked outrage in the community when Worcester police were on scene when two people were arrested for allegedly interfering with an ICE arrest. In the future, Bradley-MacArthur would like to bring volunteers and local law enforcement together for a discussion on how best to handle safety at these situations.

"I think we are somewhat figuring that out as we go along, but a dialogue, I think, would go a long way," said Bradley-MacArthur.