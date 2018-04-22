"Hero" customer wrestled rifle away from Waffle House shooter

A customer is being called a hero after he charged a gunman at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee. Police are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with Sunday's shooting that left four people dead and four injured.

CBS affiliate WTVF identified the customer as 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., whose hands were severely burned from grabbing the AR-15.

This is James Shaw. He's a hero. His hands are burned severely from grabbing the assault rifle used to kill four people inside a Nashville Waffle House. He likely saved dozens of lives pic.twitter.com/WV7KQlzA2R — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) April 22, 2018

A witness, Chuck Cordero, said he watched the gunman shoot his friend and other customers at the restaurant. When the gunman stopped to reload or check his gun, another customer charged him and wrestled away the gun. He said that's when the gunman fled the scene.

"So I don't know who this guy is. I talked to him afterwards and told him, 'You are a hero, man,' because had that guy reloaded there was plenty more people in that restaurant that probably could have not made it home this morning," Cordero told WTVF.

The 29-year-old male customer wrestled the AR-15 away from the gunman, and suffered an elbow injury and other abrasions. He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and has since been released.

Shaw told The Tennessean, "When he came in, I (distinctly) remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill," Shaw

"I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him," he said.

"I grabbed the gun and kept it down. He had one hand on it. I pulled it away and threw it over the bar," he said, adding that a girl at the hospital said he had saved her life. "I didn't do it to be hero."