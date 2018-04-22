4 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Waffle House in Tennessee, say Nashville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, authorities said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said they were drafting an arrest warrant for Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who was still at large.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department told CBS affiliate WTVF that witnesses said Reinking drove his pickup truck into the Waffle House parking lot around 3 a.m. local time. They said Reinking exited his truck and began firing AR-15 at two people outside the restaurant, Aaron said. He then went inside the restaurant and opened fire.

One patron rushed Reinking and was able to grab the weapon, who fled the Waffle House, Aaron said. Reinking was wearing a green jacket when he went into the restaurant and later "shed" the coat a short distance away, he added. Reinking was last seen walking nude southbound on Murfreesboro Pike, Aaron said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Of the four people who were injured, two of them were shot, Aaron said.

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," Waffle House said in a statement. Waffle House said there is an active investigation, and deferred all questions to police.

'This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers," the statement said said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.