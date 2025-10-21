Virginia Giuffre's memoir details Prince Andrew allegations, a friendly meeting with Trump, and more. Here are some takeaways.

In her posthumously published memoir, Virginia Roberts Giuffre shares a personal account of the story that made headlines worldwide: her accusations against Prince Andrew and years of alleged trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein.

"Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" was released on Tuesday. Guiffre died by suicide earlier this year.

Here are some key takeaways from the book:

More details about Prince Andrew

Giuffre's book alleges that she had sex with Prince Andrew three times, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein. One time, she said, was part of an orgy involving around eight other girls.

"The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of eighteen and didn't really speak English," Giuffre said.

She said that, as her legal case progressed, Andrew made it difficult for her legal team to serve him papers by "fleeing to Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Castle in Scotland and hiding behind its well-guarded gates." Andrew denied her allegations.

But a turning point came with Andrew's November 2019 interview on the BBC program Newsnight. He was widely criticized for seeming to lack empathy when asked about the accusations, and Giuffre says the interview "was like an injection of jet fuel" for her legal team.

"Its contents would not only help us build an ironclad case against the prince but also open the door to potentially subpoenaing his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie," Giuffre wrote.

She said her settlement negotiations with Andrew began to move quickly after he hired American lawyer Andrew Brettler, who had worked with other public figures facing #MeToo allegations.

Brettler "was less reluctant than some of his British counterparts to face reality," Giuffre wrote.

Giuffre said she and her team were asking for more than money as part of the settlement: They wanted an acknowledgement of what Giuffre had been through.

"After casting doubt on my credibility for so long — Prince Andrew's team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me — the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well. We would never get a confession, of course."

The settlement was announced on Feb. 15, 2022, and Prince Andrew and Giuffre issued a joint statement which made clear he would pay Giuffre money, but didn't specify the amount. It also said he would make a "substantial donation" in support of victims' rights to Giuffre's nonprofit organization. Andrew did not admit wrongdoing but said in court documents that he "regrets his association with Epstein."

"I agreed to a one-year gag order, which seemed important to the prince because it ensured that his mother's Platinum Jubilee would not be tarnished any more than it already had been," Giuffre wrote.

Last week, ahead of the publication of Giuffre's memoir, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title, after already having stepped back from royal duties in 2019.

Mar-a-Lago and a meeting with Trump

Before she first encountered Gislaine Maxwell and was brought into Epstein's world, in 2000, Giuffre worked at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, alongside her father, who was a maintenance man responsible for the air conditioning units in hotel rooms, as well as the clay tennis courts.

"I remember he gave me a brief tour before presenting me to the hiring manager who — after I passed both a drug test and a polygraph — agreed to take me on," Giuffre wrote. She said she met Mr. Trump a few days after starting work at the resort.

"They weren't friends exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that," Giuffre said.

When she met Mr. Trump in his office, she said he "couldn't have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic I was there."

He also asked if she babysat, Guiffre wrote, mentioning families with children who stayed in his properties nearby.

But it was also at Mar-a-Lago that Giuffre said she first met Ghislaine Maxwell.

"One steaming hot day some weeks before my seventeenth birthday, I was walking toward the Mar-a-Lago spa, on my way to work, when a car slowed behind me. I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in," Giuffre said.

Maxwell jumped out of the car and introduced herself to Giuffre.

"I wish I could say that I saw through Maxwell's polished facade — that, like a horse, I intuited the immense threat she posed to me. Instead, my first impression of Maxwell was the same one I formed when I greeted any well-heeled Mar-a-Lago guest. I'd be lucky, I thought, if I could grow up to be anything like her."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on federal charges including sex trafficking conspiracy, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Epstein died in jail in 2019 after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Mr. Trump has denied knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell's activities.

Giuffre's message to the world

Giuffre writes about how the abuse she was subjected to affected her and how she dedicated herself to standing up those who harmed her and supporting others to do the same.

"Don't be fooled by those in Epstein's circle who say they didn't know what Epstein was doing," Guiffre said at the end of the book. "Anyone who spent any significant amount of time with Epstein saw him touching girls in ways you wouldn't want a creepy old man touching your daughter. They can say they didn't know he was raping children. But they were not blind. (Not to mention the fact that many prominent people were still associating with him years after)."

Though it was difficult, Guiffre said she was glad she had worked to share her story.

"I don't regret it, but the constant telling and retelling has been extremely painful and exhausting," she said.

Guiffre leaves readers with this message: