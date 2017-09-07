"Veep" to sign off in 2018

LOS ANGELES -- HBO is saying goodbye to one of its most beloved series: "Veep" is coming to an end.

The cable channel said Wednesday that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician and failed president. The actress is up for a sixth trophy at the Sept. 17 Emmy ceremony.

Louis-Dreyfus tried to comfort "Veep" fans over their pending loss.

"It's true BUT don't despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film," she posted on her Twitter account.

Louis-Dreyfus explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "It became clear that this season should be the last season. We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series." She admitted, however, that it was tough to say goodbye to her role.

"Veep," has also won two consecutive best comedy Emmys, and is in the running to repeat. Tony Hale, who plays Meyer's overly devoted personal aide, Gary, could pick up his third best supporting actor Emmy. Last June, Hale said to "CBS This Morning" of the show, "I love my show, and I love the people I work with. And I think with comedy, you have entitlement and arrogance -- it creates a tense environment. It sucks creative energy out."

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys wrote in a statement that HBO respected the producers' decision to bring the show to a close, calling it "bittersweet."