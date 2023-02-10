Vanessa Hudgens announces engagement to Colorado Rockies baseball player Cole Tucker

Actress Vanessa Hudgens opens up about her "Gimme Shelter" role, plus more in today's Eye on Entertainment

"High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her engagement ring for the first time, a week after rumors of her engagement to Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker were first reported.

Hudgens, 34, shared an image of her and Tucker, 26, on Instagram Thursday showing off her ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"YES," she captioned the photo. "We couldn't be happier."

People Magazine first reported the couple's engagement on Feb. 3 with other reports saying they got engaged at the end of last year. The news comes just over two years after dating rumors between the two first began.

In 2021, Hudgens revealed how she met Tucker – a former Diamondbacks player who now has a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies – on CBS' The Drew Barrymore Show. The two met on Zoom, Hudgens said.

"It's so weird. ... I still cannot get over the fact that it happened," Hudgens said, adding that she had "gave up" dating for a bit right before they met. But then, while she was working on the movie "Tick, Tick... Boom!" her friend introduced her to a Zoom meditation group, which other actors and singers Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama were also reportedly a part of.

"There's a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he's sliding onto a base. And I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'hot.' And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'who is that?' And I found him and we started talking and yeah, it's wild that we found each other over Zoom."

.@VanessaHudgens explains the fun way she found love on a Zoom call.



Watch more: https://t.co/3Ory1rSHJs pic.twitter.com/ESb4Xsb2Ux — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) May 7, 2021

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after 'em," she continued. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there's no shame in making the first move."