Utah man kidnaps girlfriend's family for 6 months, claiming cartel wanted to kill them, police say

A Utah man accused of holding his girlfriend and her family in their home for six months on a lie that "cartel" members were after them has been arrested, authorities said.

Dominic Christopher Garcia, 23, faces 28 counts, including seven each of kidnapping and assault, after his arrest Saturday. He remained held Monday without bail in the Salt Lake County jail, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

He allegedly told police he lied to the family about needing to protect them from a nonexistent "cartel," according to the police affidavit.

"Dominic said that he continued this lie for several months because he did not know how to stop it in fear that they would not like him," the affidavit reads.

He had no attorney listed to speak on his behalf.

Garcia moved in with the family of seven in the Salt Lake City suburb of Millcreek in December. Soon after, he allegedly told them his own family had business ties to a cartel and the family needed to protect themselves.

Garcia allegedly began carrying a handgun and repeatedly told family members the cartel would kill them if they did not do as he told. Garcia would allegedly rack the 10mm handgun, remove the magazine and point it at family members "as a game," KUTV reported.

A man was arrested after convincing his girlfriend and her family that he was involved with a cartel and that its members were out to kill them, ultimately holding them hostage for six months. He later told police he had made the entire story up. https://t.co/dJMMUN5BuL — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) May 18, 2025

Other family members allegedly told police Garcia, at times, kept them from leaving the house for more than short periods.

Police went to the house after getting a call from someone inside, according to the affidavit.

"The complainant reported they weren't able to take it any longer, and they were holding Dominic at gunpoint until police arrived," the affidavit states. "Officers arrived and took Dominic into custody without incident."

According to arrest documents, family members said that Garcia had returned home several times covered in blood, claiming he had been out doing business, KUTV reported.

At one point, Garcia allegedly forced his pregnant girlfriend's sister into a four-week "boot camp," where she was forced to work out five times a day, take ice baths and submerge her face in ice water so she wouldn't "feel the pain" when cartel members beat her, KUTV reported, citing arrest documents. Garcia also allegedly threatened the girl's father, saying he would have to kill him if he "stepped out of line," the station reported, citing the police affidavit.