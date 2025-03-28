University of Minnesota graduate student detained by ICE, school says

A University of Minnesota-Twin Cities graduate student has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the school.

According to a letter sent by the university to students, faculty and staff, the student was detained at an off-campus residence on Thursday.

"We are actively working to gather more details about this incident," the letter said. "In cases like this, the University takes steps to ensure students are connected to internal resources and support, such as Student Legal Service and International Student and Scholar Services."

The school says it had no prior knowledge of the incident and didn't share any information with federal officials before the detainment happened.

University president Rebecca Cunningham, Vice President for Student Affairs Calvin Phillips and Vice President for Equity and Diversity Mercedes Ramírez Fernández signed the letter.

According to the university's federal immigration policies, its public safety departments do not enforce federal immigration laws, and officers do not ask about an individual's immigration status.

"As has been the University's pledge over the years, we are fully committed to keeping all members of our community who are affected by immigration policies safe and well-informed so they can best navigate their responsibilities in compliance with law and policy," the school said.

State Senator Doron Clark, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a written statement that he's saddened and angered that the federal agency is operating around the university.

"Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors," Clark said.

An immigration lawyer sent a text to WCCO from the attorney representing the student saying, "they are not making any statements due to concerns they would be moved out of state in retribution."

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, Rep. Illhan Omar said this on Saturday morning: