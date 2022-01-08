More people apply for jobless aid in first week of 2022

The number of people filing for jobless aid rose slightly in the first week of the year, to the highest level since November.

Some 230,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ended January 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of 23,000 from the previous week, but still in line with typical weekly levels before the pandemic.

Weekly jobless applications, a proxy for layoffs, have now risen for four of the last five weeks, possibly a sign that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is having an impact on the job market, which has bounced back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession.

"Claims usually spike during this time of year, but so far the increase is only slightly above what the seasonal adjustment expects, despite the ongoing Omicron surge," Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, said on Twitter.

Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended January 1.

Despite the surge, companies are holding onto workers at a time when it's difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total on record going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they were confident enough to look for something better.

Hiring slowed in November and December, which economists attributed to a lack of workers, while the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.