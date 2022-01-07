American businesses hired 199,000 workers in December, far fewer than predicted

America's employers added 199,000 jobs in December, falling far short of analyst forecasts.

Economists had forecast that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. December hiring was little changed from the 210,000 jobs added in November, the Department of Labor said Friday.

In a positive sign for the economy, the nation's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December from 4.2% the previous month. That's the lowest rate since 3.5% in February 2020, before the pandemic erupted across the U.S. and crippled the economy.

The disappointing job growth last month comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, which has closed college campuses and prompted the cancellation of public events. Also concerning is that the survey period for the government's latest employment report ended December 18, before the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases spread across much of the nation. At the same time, employers are struggling to fill jobs amid a tight labor market, creating hurdles to hiring amid a worker shortage.

"The muted 199,000 gain in non-farm payrolls and the more muted increase in labor force participation suggest that worker shortages were becoming a bigger restraint on employment growth, even before the Omicron surge in infections, which could knock hundreds of thousands off payrolls in January," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist with Capital Economics, said in a report.

The jobs miss in December may not bode well for early 2022, when economists predict the Omicron surge will impact hiring to a greater extent than it did last month.

"It is only a question of time before the highly infectious variant hinders labor market progress," said Lydia Boussour, lead economist at Oxford Economics, in a research note earlier this week.

She added, "Record coronavirus caseloads are disrupting business activity due to staff illness or quarantine, keeping workers away from job seeking due to health concerns and school disruptions, and leading consumers to curb their spending on in-person services."

