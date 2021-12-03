Hiring stalled in November, with businesses adding only 210,000 jobs

Job growth stalled in November, with employers adding a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. That represents a sharp slowdown from October, when companies added more than twice that number of new hires.

Economists had forecast that employers had hired 535,000 workers last month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Millions of Americans have been slow to return to the job market, with about 4.7 million fewer people in the labor force than prior to the pandemic. Employers are raising wages to attract job candidates, but some workers may still be hesitant to return to work given high COVID-19 rates across much of the nation.

Previously low monthly jobs numbers have been revised upwards by the Labor Department.

The surveys for the November employment report were taken before reports of the Omicron variant first surfaced in Africa. Still, the November figures are "unsettling," said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, in an email.

"Uncertainty [is] only set to increase as the winter progresses," Rick noted. "That said, it is not completely surprising that this month fell short with the country preparing to respond to the COVID-19 Omicron variant and continuing to battle rising inflation and the ongoing supply chain crisis."

Of the people who aren't working, only about 1.7 million of them are actively looking for work and so are classified as unemployed. The remaining 3 million are no longer job-hunting — about half of them retired, and many of the others are parents who dropped out due to child care issues — and so aren't counted as unemployed.

The government classifies people as unemployed only if they're actively seeking work.

—The Associated Press contributed to this story.