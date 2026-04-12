Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of violating Putin's Orthodox Easter ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a 32-hour ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter weekend, ordering Russian forces to halt hostilities from 4 p.m. on Saturday until the end of Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to abide by the ceasefire but warned of a swift military response to any violations.

Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement Sunday that it had recorded 2,299 ceasefire violations by 7 a.m., including assaults, shelling and small drone launches.

"Specifically: 28 enemy assault actions, 479 enemy shellings, 747 strikes by attack drones... and 1,045 strikes by FPV drones," the Ukrainian military's general staff said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it recorded 1,971 ceasefire violations, including drone strikes. It claimed Kyiv had fired 258 times using artillery or tanks, carried out 1,329 FPV drone strikes, and dropped "various types of munitions" on 375 occasions.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes the sign of the cross during the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow on April 12, 2026. Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview that aired Sunday, said Russia would not extend the temporary truce unless Zelenskyy accepts its terms, the Agence France-Presse reported, citing Russian news agencies.

"Sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests and achieve the goals we set from the very start. This can be done literally today. But Zelensky must accept these well-known solutions," Peskov was quoted as saying. "Until Zelensky musters the courage to assume this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the truce expires."

Recent months have seen several rounds of U.S.-brokered negotiations fail to bring the warring parties closer to an agreement to stop the fighting, triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion. The process has stalled further since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

Outside Kyiv, thousands gathered at an open-air national heritage park to celebrate Easter despite skepticism that a truce would hold.

A priest sprinkles holy water on parishioners after Easter service at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ on April 12, 2026, in Odesa, Ukraine. Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Worshippers clustered outside wooden churches to take part in the annual blessing of baskets for the holiday table. Families carried dyed eggs and paska cakes baked the night before, while many women wore colorful scarves. Some waited for the blessing as others picnicked on the grass.

Irena Bulhakova expressed her doubts about the prospects for peace, especially given that previous attempts to secure ceasefires have had little or no impact. "Every time a ceasefire is announced for a holiday, the shelling continues regardless," she said.

But she still reflected on the holiday's meaning: "Good triumphs over darkness, and we hope for that very much."