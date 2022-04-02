How Ukrainian children are documenting the war with Russia

A cry for help, a message of gratitude and reflections of a world shattered: These are some of the images of war that are emerging from the minds — and hands — of Ukrainian children.

"Now it's not the environment in which we want them to be grown, but it's the reality," Artem Bykovetz said.

After Russian troops invaded Ukraine over a month ago, Artem and his wife, Nastia, fled the capital of Kyiv with their two kids. On the way, their 6-year-old, Sonya, drew what she left behind, and what she'd heard about the war. One drawing captures her pet cat, another a Russian ship.

"She draws this picture when we talk a lot about Russian ship," her mother said.

Sonya's art inspired her parents to collect drawings from other Ukrainian kids and post them online for everyone to see.

"Also, we know that children want to have appreciation," Nastia said.

A child displays her artwork depicting the war in Ukraine. CBS News

Arten added that the community may help them feel like they are not alone.

One 11-year-old girl drew a female soldier — her mom. Other pictures depict helicopters, bombs, missiles and dead soldiers.

A drawing of a Ukrainian solider. CBS News

Meanwhile, other kids dream of peace — past and future.

"They create some amazing world which helps them to cope with this," Nastia said.

"It's create like a parallel world, you know, in which you could feel safe," Artem added.

The couple, who are searching for safety in towns across Ukraine, say encouraging kids to draw can also help parents like them.

"Parents also need some time to silently cry somewhere in the corner," Artem said. "So sending them to sit somewhere and turn on their fantasy and put it on the paper, give to the parents also an opportunity to recharge the battery."

A drawing from a Ukrainian child depicting the war with Russia. CBS News

The couple hopes these creations will show the world the strength and suffering of their country.

"We hope that people looking on these pictures can feel compassion to support kids, to support Ukraine," Nastia said.

Because when the war ends, they say, it's Ukraine's children who will rebuild their country.